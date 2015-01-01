पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन वृद्धजन:स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास 16 हजार वृद्धों की ही जानकारी, दो दिन में 2500 से ही हुआ सम्पर्क

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
नवंबर अंत तक कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की संभावना को देखते हुए प्रशासन द्वारा जिले के 50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के ऐसे लोगों की सूची तैयार की जा रही है जो किसी बीमारी से ग्रसित हैं। पिछले हफ्ते इस मिशन वृद्धजन की शुरूआत हुई थी। गत दिवस प्रशासन ने 52 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों का डाटा एकत्र होने की जानकारी दी थी, जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास मात्र 16 हजार की ही लिस्ट पहुँची है। बीते दो दिनों में विभाग ने मात्र 2500 लोगों से ही फोन पर सम्पर्क किया है।

यह है उद्धेश्य | इस अभियान में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से 50 साल से अधिक उम्र के उन लोगों को सुरक्षित रखने का प्रयास है जो एक साल में किसी अस्पताल में उपचार के लिए भर्ती हुए हैं। इस उम्र के ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज, दिल या साँस की बीमारी, किडनी मरीजों को ठंड में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के बारे में बताने तथा सेहत के प्रति सतर्क रहने के लिए समय-समय पर सम्पर्क करने की योजना है।

निजी अस्पतालों ने दी जानकारी | स्वास्थ्य विभाग को इस उम्र के लोगों की जानकारी कुछ निजी अस्पतालों ने दी है। इन अस्पतालों में लगभग 14 हजार मरीज इस दौरान भर्ती हुए या इलाज कराने पहुँचे। अभी काफी निजी अस्पतालों के साथ ही मेडिकल व विक्टोरिया में इलाज लेने वाले मरीजों की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। जिम्मेवार बताते हैं कि समय-समय पर आँगनबाड़ी, आशा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा कराए जाने वाले सर्वे से 2000 लोगों की सूची मिली है।

लॉकडाउन का सर्वे कहाँ गया | मई माह के बाद जब कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी आई थी तब प्रशासन ने पहले कंटेनमेंट जोनों में घर-घर सर्वे कर परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के साथ ही बीमार बुजुर्गों की जानकारी एकत्र की थी। तब भी यही मंशा बताई गई थी कि इन बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य की मॉनीटरिंग होगी, हालाँकि यह कागजों तक ही सीमित रहा।

