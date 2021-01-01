पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन लगवाने आज हेल्थ कर्मियों के पास आखिरी मौका:जबलपुर में 24 स्थानों पर 46 सेशन में 3697 को वैक्सीनेशन लगाने भेजा गया था मैसेज

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
आज जिले में 46 सेशन में 3697 लोगों को लग रही वैक्सीन - Dainik Bhaskar
  • अभी तक 67 प्रतिशत हेल्थ कर्मियों को लग चुका है वैक्सीन, आज आखिरी मौका, फिर कोविन पोर्टल से हट जाएगा नाम
  • दूसरे चरण में 15 हजार फ्रंट लाइनर को टीका लगाने का हो चुका है रजिस्ट्रेशन, 6 फरवरी है संभावित तारीख

जिले में वैक्सीनेशन के पहले राउंड में किसी कारण से वंचित रह गए 3697 हेल्थ कर्मियों को आज वैक्सीन लगाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए जिले में कुल 24 स्थानों पर 46 सेशन आयोजित किए गए हैं। इससे पहले टारगेट की तुलना में 67 प्रतिशत वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है। आज मिले मौके के बावजूट टीका नहीं लगवाने वालों के नाम कोविन पोर्टल से हटा दिए जाएंगे। छह फरवरी से अगले फ्रंट लाइनर को टीका लगाने की तैयारी चल रही है। जिले में अब तक 15 हजार का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुका है। हालांकि अभी इसके लिए वैक्सीन नहीं प्राप्त हुई है।

पहले राउंड में अब तक 15 हजार 764 को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है।
पहले राउंड में 15 हजार को लग चुका है टीका
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी शत्रुघन दाहिया के मुताबिक आज हेल्थ कर्मियों के लिए आखिरी मौका है। आज चूके तो फिर वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए जेब से राशि खर्च करनी पड़ सकती है। 13 फरवरी से पहले राउंड में वैक्सीनेशन कराने वालों का दूसरा चरण शुरू होगा। इससे पहले 16 जनवरी से 30 जनवरी तक नौ दिनों में जिले में कुल 292 सेशन आयोजित हुए थे। इसमें कुल 27 हजार 536 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए मैसेज भेजे गए थे। इसमें से 15 हजार 764 हेल्थ कर्मियों ने ही टीका लगवाया। 33 प्रतिशत लोग रह गए थे।

आठ हजार के लगभग के नाम एप से हटे
कोविन एप से जनरेट तीन बार मैसेज मिलने के बाद भी वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए 8075 लोग नहीं पहुंचे। ऐसे सभी लोगों के नाम कोविन एप से हटाए जा चुके हैं। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी दाहिया के मुताबिक आज सिर्फ 3697 लोगों को ही टीका लगाने के लिए मैसेज भेजा गया था। ये ऐसे कर्मी हैं, जो किसी न किसी कारण से वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे थे। आज के बाद सभी के नाम कोविन पोर्टल से हट जाएगा।

छह फरवरी से दूसरे राउंड का टीकाकरण होगा शुरू।
6 फरवरी से दूसरे राउंड का टीकाकरण
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी शत्रुघन दाहिया के मुताबिक दूसरे राउंड के लिए डिफेंस, होम मिनिस्ट्री, पंचायती राज, राजस्व, पुलिस, नगर निगम के स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े कुल 15 हजार लोगों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुका है। ऐसे लोगों को छह फरवरी से वैक्सीनेशन लगाने के हिसाब से तैयारी की जा रही है। हालांकि अभी वैक्सीन नहीं मिली है। यदि वैक्सीन मिलने में देरी हुई तो तारीख बदल भी सकती है। अभी विभाग के पास सिर्फ पहले राउंड में वैक्सीनेशन लगवाने वाले हेल्थ कर्मियों के लिए ही दूसरा डोज पड़ा है।

