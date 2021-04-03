पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • The Court Said That The Reply Was Not Presented Till 22 February, So The Recruitment Process Of PSC 2019 Can Be Banned.

हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई राज्य सरकार को फटकार:कोर्ट ने कहा 22 फरवरी तक नहीं पेश किया जवाब, तो PSC-2019 की भर्ती प्रक्रिया पर लगाई जा सकती है रोक

जबलपुर9 मिनट पहले
एमपी हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार और एमपी पीएससी को कड़ी फटकार लगाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
एमपी हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार और एमपी पीएससी को कड़ी फटकार लगाई।
  • MP PSC-2019 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा से संबंधित 6 याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करते हुए कोर्ट ने कहा
  • नियमों का पालन नहीं करने का याचिका में लगाया गया है आरोप, आरक्षण 113 प्रतिशत दे दिया

हाईकोर्ट ने MP PSC-2019 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में आरक्षण नियमों का पालन नहीं करने संबंधी लगाई गई छह याचिकाओं की सुनवाई करते हुए राज्य सरकार को कड़ी फटकार लगाई है। कोर्ट ने दो टूक आदेश दिया है कि राज्य सरकार और एमपी पीएससी मामले में 22 फरवरी तक जवाब नहीं देते हैं, तो वो पूरी भर्ती प्रक्रिया पर ही रोक लगाई जा सकती है।
छह याचिकाओं पर कोर्ट में हुई सुनवाई
हाईकोर्ट ने साफ किया है कि पीएससी की मुख्य परीक्षा से पहले प्रारंभिक परीक्षा को चुनौती देने वाली सभी छह याचिकाओं का निराकरण कर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार और पीएससी को 22 फरवरी तक अपना जवाब हर हाल में पेश करना होगा।
आरक्षण नियम का पालन न करने का आरोप
हाईकोर्ट में दायर की गई 6 याचिकाओं में आरोप लगाया गया है कि MP-PSC 2019 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा में आरक्षण नियमों का पालन नहीं किया गया है। इस परीक्षा में ST वर्ग को 20 प्रतिशत, SC को 16 प्रतिशत, OBC को 27 प्रतिशत, EWS को 10 प्रतिशत और अनारक्षित वर्ग को 40 प्रतिशत आरक्षण दे दिया गया। इससे आरक्षण का कुल प्रतिशत 113 फीसदी हो गया है।
22 फरवरी तक मोहलत
मामले की पिछली सुनवाई में हाईकोर्ट ने पीएससी 2019 की भर्ती प्रक्रिया को अपने अंतिम निर्णय के अधीन कर लिया था। अब हाईकोर्ट ने मुख्य परीक्षा से पहले निराकरण करने के लिए कहा है। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार और MP-PSC को जवाब देने की अंतिम मोहलत दी है। जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट में इस मामले पर अगली सुनवाई 22 फरवरी को होगी।

