भीषण हादसा:जबलपुर में तेज रफ्तार कार ने बाइक को टक्कर मारी, तीन युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत

14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक गोसलपुर थाना क्षेत्र के रहने वाले संदीप पटेल (28), आशीष कुमार (27) और अनिल पटेल (29) थे।

एनएच-7 बायपास पर बहेर गांव के पास दिल दहला देने वाला हादस हुआ। तेज रफ्तार कार ने एक ही बाइक से जबलपुर आ रहे तीन युवकों को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में तीनों युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मोबाइल और बाइक से तीनों युवकों की शिनाख्त हो पायी। पुलिस सिहोरा टोल नाका से टक्कर मारने वाली कार के बारे में पता लगाने में जुटी है।

पनागर टीआई आरके सोनी ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम साढ़े 4 बजे एक्सीडेंट की खबर मिली। घटनास्थल पर मिले मोबाइल और बाइक से उनकी पहचान हुई। तीनों गोसलपुर थाना क्षेत्र के संदीप पटेल (28), आशीष कुमार (27) और कछपुरा निवसी अनिल उर्फ अंतू पटेल (29) थे।

घर से निकले थे जबलपुर के लिए
टीआई सोनी ने बताया कि तीनों बाइक एमपी 20 एनई 8879 से गोसलपुर से जबलपुर के लिए निकले थे। तब ये हादसा हुआ। तीनों की मौत के खबर पहुंचते ही उनके घरों में कोहराम मच गया। पुलिस ने तीनों शवों को पीएम के लिए मेडिकल भिजवाते हुए प्रकरण जांच में लिया है।

