  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • High Speed Truck Collided With Mini Truck From Side, Driver And Two Laborers Trapped In Cabin For Half An Hour

जबलपुर में एक्सीडेंट:तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने साइड से मिनी ट्रक को मारी टक्कर, केबिन में आधे घंटे तक फंसे रहे ड्राइवर और दो लेबर

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक्सीडेंट के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
  • माढ़ोताल क्षेत्र के पाटन बायपास पर हुआ हादसा
  • मिनी ट्रक में लोड था सीमेंट वाली ईट, दो की हालत नाजुक

जबलपुर में सोमवार दोपहर में पाटन बायपास से अंधमूक मार्ग पर ट्रक व मिनी ट्रक में जोरदार टक्कर हुई। ट्रक की टक्कर से मिनी ट्रक तीन बार पलटी खाकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। केबिन में चालक और दो मजदूर फंस गए। तीनों को क्रेन बुलाकर किसी तरह निकाला गया। मेडिकल में तीनों को भर्ती कराया गया है। हादसा उस समय हुआ, जब ओवरफ्लाई से उतर रहे ट्रक ने नीचे वाले लेन से आए मिनी ट्रक को साइड से टक्कर मार दी। माढ़ोताल पुलिस ने दोनों वाहनों को जब्त कर जांच में लिया है।

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त मिनी ट्रक
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त मिनी ट्रक

पुलिस के अनुसार पाटन बायपास पर हिमांशु नाम से सीमेंट ईट बनाने का प्लांट है। यहां से दोपहर में मिनी ट्रक एमपी 09 केसी 6828 में ईंट लेकर चालक बदनपुर की पहाड़ी गढ़ा निवासी गुड्‌डा रजक (52) सदर जा रहा था। उसके साथ केबिन में दो मजदूर गोरहा तालाब गढ़ा निवासी शंकर पासी व सोनू पासी भी बैठे थे। दोपहर ढाई बजे के लगभग वे पाटन तिराहे से अंधमूक बायपास की ओर 100 मीटर आगे बढ़े, तभी फ्लाईओवर से तेज रफ्तार में आ रहे ट्रक एमपी 20 एचबी 4522 ने साइड से टक्कर मार दी। ये टक्कर इतना जोरदार था कि मिनी ट्रक तीन बार पलटी खाकर रुका।

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त मिनी ट्रक को क्रेन से हटाते हुए
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त मिनी ट्रक को क्रेन से हटाते हुए

फ्लाईओवर और नीचे वाली लेन यहां मिलती है
हादसे वाले प्वाइंट पर ही फ्लाईओवर वाली लेन और नीचे की सर्विस रोड आकर मिलती है। इसी प्वाइंट पर ये हादसा हुआ। हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त केबिन में ड्राइवर गुड्‌डा और दोनों लेबर शंकर व सोनू फंस गए। संयोग से उसी दौरान वहां से माढ़ोताल थाने का आरक्षक लखन निकल रहे थे। उन्होंने तुरंत टीआई रीना पांडे व सीएसपी रोहित काशवानी को खबर दी। टीआई व सीएसपी मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद क्रेन बुलाकर मिनी ट्रक में फंसे चालक व मजदूरों को निकाला गया। तीनों को मेडिकल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

मिनी ट्रक के केबिन में फंसे ड्राइवर व मजदूर
मिनी ट्रक के केबिन में फंसे ड्राइवर व मजदूर

लोडिंग ऑटो पलटा, 17 मजदूर घायल
उधर, कटंगी क्षेत्र के डुंगरिया पाटन रोड पर तेज रफ्तार लोडिंग ऑटो एमपी 20 जीए 9446 पलट गया। लोडिंग ऑटो में सवार 17 मजदूर घायल हो गए। सभी मटर तोड़ने पाटन जा रहे थे। लोडिंग ऑटो में सवार काकरदेही निवासी करन चौधरी ने बताया कि ऑटो करण कोष्टा चला रहा था। वे मझौली से पाटन मटर तोड़ने निकले थे। डुंगरिया में मुन्ना लोधी के घर के सामने ड्राइवर ने ऑटो को पलटा दिया।
ये हुए घायल
हादसे में लोडिंग में सवार मझौली निवासी ज्ञान बाई, मोनिका, बेबी बाई, गुड्‌डी बाई, पार्वती चौधरी, आशा यादव, पिपरिया निवासी मालती बाई, काकरदेही निवासी विशाल चौधरी, लाइची बर्मन, अंजली, रैकवार, शिल्पा दाहिया, ज्योति रजक, पिपरिया कॉलोनी निवासी खुशबू भूमिया, हल्की बाई, रानू, बसंती काछी घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने ड्राइवर करन कोष्टा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मजदूरों को हल्की चोटें आई थीं।

सीवर चेम्बर के गड्‌ढे में फंस कोरियर वाहन
सीवर चेम्बर के गड्‌ढे में फंस कोरियर वाहन

इधर, लापरवाही के गड्‌ढे में फंसा वाहन
शहर में नगर निगम ने प्रमुख चौराहे पर मेन होल व गटर के गड्‌ढे को यूं ही छोड़ दिया है। अक्सर इन गड्‌ढों में कोई न कोई वाहन फंस कर दुर्घटना का शिकार होता है। सोमवार सुबह बल्देवबाग में ऐसे ही लापरवाही वाले सीवर के चेम्बर में कोरियर ले जा रहा वाहन एमपी 20 जीबी 4207 का एक पहिया फंस गया और वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
