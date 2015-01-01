पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • High Voltage 220 KV Transmission Lines Were Working At A Height Of 100 Feet Like A Monkey, Humans Can Do Ashes At A Distance Of One Meter Only.

काम का इनाम:जबलपुर में 'बंदर' की तरह लटककर काम कर रहा था बिजलीकर्मी, दंग रह गए ऊर्जा प्रमुख सचिव

जबलपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
220 केवी ट्रांसमिशन लाइन पर काम करते तकनीकी कर्मी
  • प्रमुख सचिव ऊर्जा संजय दुबे ने तकनीकी कर्मी गोस्वामी का कौशल देख की तारीफ, इंक्रीमेंट में फायदा होगा
  • जबलपुर-सूखा और जबलपुर-नरसिंहपुर 220 केवी ट्रांसमिशन लाइन का निरीक्षण किया

220 केवी हाईवोल्टेज लाइन एक मीटर की दूरी से इंसान को राख बना देती है। उस लाइन पर 85 से 100 फीट की ऊंचाई पर तकनीकी स्टाफ का काम करने का तरीका देख प्रमुख सचिव ऊर्जा संजय दुबे दंग रह गए। कर्मचारी एरियल वर्क प्लेटफार्म की मदद से विशेष सूट पहन कर चालू लाइन पर काम कर रहे थे। बेयर हेंड तकनीक के चलते उन्हें करंट नहीं लगा। प्रमुख सचिव दुबे शनिवार को जबलपुर-सूखा 220 केवी और जबलपुर-नरसिंहपुर 220 केवी ट्रांसमिशन लाइनों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे थे।

100 फुट ऊंचाई पर हाट लाइन तकनीक लाइन का काम करते कर्मी
100 फुट ऊंचाई पर हाट लाइन तकनीक लाइन का काम करते कर्मी

प्रमुख सचिव दुबे ने तकनीकी कर्मियों के साहस, दक्षता और कार्य कुशलता के कायल हो गए। इस लाइन में तकनीकी कर्मी लगभग 100 फीट ऊंचाई पर हाॅट लाइन तकनीक से फ्लेश ओवर डिस्क बदलने का कार्य कर रहे थे। ऊर्जा सचिव ने इसी लाइन के दूसरे सर्किट पर शट डाउन ले कर फाल्ट रिमूव करने के कार्य को भी देखा। इस कार्य को तकनीकी कर्मी हेमंत गिरि गोस्वामी मंकी क्राउलिंग (बंदर की तरह उल्टे लटक कर) बेल्ट पर कार्य कर रहे थे। तकनीकी कर्मी विपरीत मौसम व परिस्थितियों में इसी तरह हैरत अंगेज तरीके से कार्य करते हैं। मप्र पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी के तकनीकी कर्मियों का कौशल देख प्रमुख ऊर्जा सचिव को खुद को इनाम देने से नहीं रोक पाए। इस दौरान उन्होंने पावर ट्रांसमिशन कम्पनी के एमडी सुनील तिवारी से कार्य की प्रगति की जानकारी ली।

विशेष सूट पहन कर हाइवोल्टेज चालू लाइन पर काम करते कर्मी
विशेष सूट पहन कर हाइवोल्टेज चालू लाइन पर काम करते कर्मी

तिलवारा के पास किया निरीक्षण
प्रमकुख सचिव ऊर्जा संजय दूबे ने जबलपुर-सूखा 220 केवी ट्रांसमिशन लाइन के तिलवारा के पास लोकेशन क्रमांक-11 पर चल रहे मेंटेनेंस कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। यहां ट्रांस्को (ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी) के तकनीकी कर्मी सुंदरलाल पुंडे और जाधव पावर विशेष सूट पहन कर हाइवोल्टेज चालू लाइनों में जम्पर टाइटिंग, वाइब्रेशन डेम्पर टाइटिंग और पंचर इंसुलेटर डिटेक्टर का कार्य कर रहे थे। इसके बाद उन्होंने जबलपुर-नरसिंहपुर 220 केवी लाइन के लोकेशन क्रमांक-8 का निरीक्षण किया।

शक्ति भवन में प्रमुख ऊर्जा सचिव पावर, ट्रांसमिशन और पूर्व क्षेत्र कंपनी की समीक्षा करते हुए
शक्ति भवन में प्रमुख ऊर्जा सचिव पावर, ट्रांसमिशन और पूर्व क्षेत्र कंपनी की समीक्षा करते हुए

शक्तिभवन में किया समीक्षा बैठक
इससे पूर्व उन्होंने शक्तिभवन में पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कम्पनी, पावर जनरेटिंग कम्पनी की समीक्षा की। बिजली चोरी रोकने, बकाया वसूली के साथ 33 व 11 केवी के सब स्टेशनों और ट्रांसफार्मरों के मेंटेनेंस की जानकारी ली। पावर जनरेटिंग कम्पनी की समीक्षा में कहा कि विद्युत इकाईयों का पांच वर्ष का प्लान तैयार करें। इससे भविष्य में बिजली की जरूरत का आंकलन करने में मदद मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें