  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  Hindi Medium Question Papers Being Given To English Medium Students; 75 Percent Of Model High School Students Are Appearing In Confusion Exams

अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षा:अंग्रेजी मीडियम के विद्यार्थियों को दे रहे हिन्दी मीडियम के प्रश्न-पत्र; मॉडल हाईस्कूल के 75 प्रतिशत छात्र कन्फ्यूजन में दे रहे परीक्षा

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक की अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएँ चल रही हैं। परीक्षाएँ दो पालियों में सुबह 9 बजे से 12 बजे तक व दोपहर 12:30 से 3:30 बजे तक संचालित हो रही हैं, लेकिन परीक्षा के दौरान अंग्रेजी माध्यम के एक मात्र स्कूल मॉडल हाई में विद्यार्थी बेहद असमंजस की स्थिति में रहते हैं। वजह स्कूल के 75 प्रतिशत अंग्रेजी मीडियम के विद्यार्थियों को हिन्दी मीडियम में पेपर उपलब्ध कराना है। इस तरह के प्रश्न-पत्र विद्यार्थियों को हल करने में खासी दिक्कतें आ रही हैं।

इधर स्कूल प्राचार्य वीणा वाजपेयी का कहना है कि पेपर सिर्फ हिन्दी माध्यम में ही उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। हिन्दी माध्यम के पेपर को अंग्रेजी में तुरंत ट्रांसलेट करना और विद्यार्थियों को समझाना, शिक्षकों के लिए भी सरल कार्य नहीं है। उनके अनुसार पोर्टल पर पेपर एक दिन पहले यानी शाम को अपलोड होता है। पूरे पेपर को हिन्दी से अंग्रेजी में ट्रांसलेट कर प्रूफ रीडिंग के उपरांत तैयार करने का भी वक्त नहीं रहता। जिससे विद्यार्थियों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

