  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Hindu Muslim Sitting Together In Jabalpur, Then The Dispute Of Aulia Mosque Which Has Been Going On For 56 Years, Ended

जबलपुर के सौहार्द का दिन:हिंदू-मुस्लिम के एक जाजम पर आते ही खत्म हो गया 56 साल पुराना मसजिद विवाद

जबलपुर8 मिनट पहले
औलिया मस्जिद का विवाद हो गया खत्म
  • 26 वर्षों तक लगातार लगाने पड़े सशस्त्र बल, मौजूदा डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी भी एसपी रहते हुए नहीं निपटा पाए थे विवाद

56 वर्षों से हिंदू-मुस्लिम के बीच चला आ रहा विवाद अंतत: हल हो गया। दरअसल औलिया मस्जिद की जमीन को लेकर लंबी कानूनी लड़ाई चलती रही। कानूनी लड़ाई में एक-दूसरे को मात देने का मामला गोहलपुर टीआई के एक छोटे से प्रयास में दूर हो गया। विवाद से जुड़े हिंदू-मुस्लिम पक्षों को एक साथ बिठाया गया। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में सीमांकन कराया गया।

इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों की रजामंदी से बाउंड्रीवॉल बना दिया गया। इस विवाद की जटिलता का अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि मौजूदा डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी भी जबलपुर एसपी रहते हुए इस समस्या का निराकरण नहीं कर पाए थे। अब टीआई, सीएसपी, एएसपी और एसपी को साम्प्रदायिक एकता, सद्भावना का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करने के लिए कलेक्टर की ओर से अनुंशसा की गई है।

गोहलपुर-दमोह मार्ग पर माढ़ोताल चंडाल भाटा में औलिया मस्जिद लम्बे समय से विवाद की वजह बनी हुई थी। कई बार वहां साम्प्रदायिक स्थितियां भी निर्मित हुई और पुलिस को कानून व्यवस्था बहाल करने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करना पड़ी। 1970 में वक्फ बोर्ड ने एक दावा खारिज करते हुए 1977 में नूर अली शाह को मुतवल्ली नियुक्त कर दिया था। इसके बाद जनाब खां ने आसपास की भूमि को बेचना शुरू कर दिया।

सशस्त्र बल की स्थाई सुरक्षा चौकी बना दी गई
1992 में इसके कई हकदार बन गए। इसे लेकर मुस्लिम समाज में आक्रोश बढ़ गया। हजारों लोगों ने थाने का घेराव किया। इसके बाद यहां पहले जिला पुलिस और बाद में सशस्त्र बल की स्थाई सुरक्षा चौकी बना दी गई। 1994 से 2000 के बीच मस्जिद का पक्का निर्माण हुआ। इसी बीच संतोष यादव नाम के व्यक्ति भी दावेदारों में शामिल हो गया। बाद में जेडीए की भूमि पर एक हनुमान मंदिर बना लिया गया। और फिर हर शुक्रवार सहित बड़े अवसरों पर विवाद की स्थिति बनने लगी। मस्जिद से लगी भूमि पर रज्जब अली सुलेमान का पेट्रोल पम्प स्थापित हो गया।

1964 तक भूमि मस्जिद परिसर के रूप में दर्ज रही

1964 में विवाद शुरू हुआ। खसरा नम्बर 155 के कुल रकबा 1.22 एकड़ की भूमि का यह मामला पहली बार प्रकाश में आया। 1909 से 1964 तक भूमि मस्जिद परिसर के रूप में दर्ज रही। 5 दिसम्बर 1964 को इसे वक्फ सम्पत्ति के रूप में दर्ज कर लिया गया। इसके बाद जनाब खां और नारायण दास शर्मा के बीच विवाद शुरू हुआ। दो वर्षों तक ये चलता रहा। पहले नारायण दास शर्मा के नाम और फिर 1968 में जनाब खां के नाम पर दर्ज हो गई। राजस्व विभाग की भूमिका इस पूरे घटनाक्रम में हमेशा मिलीभगत की सामने आती रही।

बाउंड्रीवाल से घेर कर इस विवाद का हमेशा के लिए पटाक्षेप कर दिया
राजस्व अभिलेखों की जांच के बाद निकला रास्ता
26 वषों तक सशस्त्र गार्ड की तैनाती और 56 वर्षों का विवाद दूर करने के लिए गोहलपुर टीआई रविंद्र गौतम ने एसडीएम अधारताल ऋषभ जैन व तहसीलदार संदीप जायसवाल से राजस्व पत्रकों की छानबीन कराई। 70 वर्ष पुराने अभिलेखों की जांच की गई। हिन्दू और मुस्लिम के गणमान्य लोगों की बैठक कराई गई। फिर दोनों पक्षों की रजामंदी से सीमांकन हुआ। 1.22 एकड़ भूमि को बाउंड्रीवाल से घेर कर इस विवाद का हमेशा के लिए पटाक्षेप कर दिया गया।
अधिकारियों के सहयोग से विवाद सुलझा
टीआई रविंद्र गौतम ने बताया कि वह एसआई के तौर पर पूर्व में माढ़ोताल चौकी में रह चुके थे। तब से इस विवाद से वाकिफ थे। पूर्व एसपी अमित सिंह ने इस दिशा में कई सार्थक प्रयास किए। मौजूदा एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा और एएसपी अमित कुमार के साथ सीएसपी गोहलपुर अखिलेश गौर के सहयोग से विवाद सुलझाने में मदद मिली। क्षेत्र में साम्प्रदायिक एकता व सद्भाव बनाए रखने में इससे बड़ी मदद मिलेगी।

