पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरों का आतंक:चकमा देकर ज्वैलर्स दुकान से सोने की चेन उड़ाई

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चोर गिरोह की दो महिलाओं व एक पुरुष की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित सराफा बाजार में एक ज्वैलर्स दुकान में ग्राहक बनकर खरीददारी करने पहुँचीं दो महिलाओं और उनके पुरुष साथी ने दुकान कर्मी को चकमा देकर 17 ग्राम वजनी सोने की चेन गायब कर दी। उनके जाने के बाद दुकान संचालक ने स्टाक चेक किया तो चेन गायब होने की जानकारी लगी उसके बाद हड़कम्प मच गया। घटना की सूचना दी जाने पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर सीसीटीव्ही फुटैज के आधार पर चोर गिरोह की पतासाजी के प्रयास शुरू किए हैं।

सूत्रों के अनुसार सराफा बाजार स्थित ज्वैलर्स दुकान के संचालक सुशील सोनी ने बताया कि दोपहर ढाई बजे के करीब ऑटो में सवार होकर दो महिलाएँ एवं एक पुरुष जेवर खरीदने आये थे। तीनों ने जेवर देखे इस बीच एक महिला ने करामात दिखाते हुए सोने की चेन अपनी साड़ी के अंदर रखी और फिर तीनों बिना खरीददारी किए ऑटो में बैठकर चले गये।

उनके जाते ही दुकान संचालक ने स्टाक चेक किया तो चेन गायब होने की जानकारी लगी। जानकारी लगने पर संचालक ने तत्काल थाने पहुँचकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि चोर गिरोह की महिला सदस्य उनकी दुकान से 17 ग्राम वजनी चेन कीमत करीब 93 हजार रुपये की चोरी कर ले गयी है। शिकायत पर पुलिस मामले की जाँच में जुटी है।

गंजीपुरा की ओर गया ऑटो
प्रारंभिक जाँच में पता चला कि जिस ऑटो से चोर गिरोह के सदस्य ग्राहक बनकर आये थे उसी ऑटो में बैठकर गंजीपुरा की ओर गये थे। जानकारी के बाद आसपास के थानों को सूचना देकर ऑटो की तलाश शुरू करायी गयी लेकिन ऑटो का पता नहीं चल सका।

शहर में लगे कैमरों की जाँच
उधर घटना के बाद कोतवाली पुलिस द्वारा दुकान संचालक व उनके कर्मियों को पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम बुलाया गया और वहाँ पर शहर में लगे कैमरों की जाँच की गयी। जानकारों के अनुसार कैमरों की जाँच में कुछ सुराग मिले हैं जिससे चोर गिरोह के जल्द ही पकड़े जाने की संभावना बताई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें