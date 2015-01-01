पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में मर्डर:होटल संचालक की चाकू मारकर बेरहमी से हत्या, जांघ पर मिला चोट, मेडिकल में तोड़ा दम

  • खमरिया क्षेत्र के कैलाशधाम मंदिर रोड पर मझगवां गांव में बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

40 वर्षीय होटल संचालक की बदमाशों ने चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी। बदमाशों ने ये वारदात बुधवार की देर रात उस समय अंजाम दिया, जब वह होटल से प्लाट और वहां से घर लौट रहा था। मझगवां गांव में उसे रक्तरंजित हालत में लोगों ने पड़ा देखा। उसे गंभीर हालत में मेडिकल ले गए। जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। सुबह मोबाइल से उसकी पहचान हो पाई।
आधी रात को बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम
जानकारी के अनुसार मटामर पहरहा निवासी मनबहोर द्विवेदी (40) रेलवे स्टेशन प्लेटफार्म नंबर छह के बाहर पंडित भोजनालय नाम से होटल संचालित करता था। बुधवार देर रात करीब 11.30 बजे के लगभग मनबहोर होटल बंद कर घर जा रहा था। कैलाशधाम मंदिर रोड पर मझगवां गांव निवासी संतोष रजक के घर के सामने पहुंचते ही वह स्कूटी लेकर गिर गया। चीख सुनकर संतोष रजक के घर किराए से रहने वाले आकाश व विकास निकले तो मनबहोर रक्तरंजित हालत में मिला।

मनबहोर की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
मनबहोर की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो

जांघ से खून निकल रहा था
टीआई निरूपा पांडेय के मुताबिक आकाश व विकास ने बताया कि वे पहुंचे तो मनबहोर बेहोश पड़ा था। उसकी जांघ से खून निकल रहा था। घाव देखने से प्रतीत हो रहा था कि किसी ने उसे चाकू मार दिया है। तुरंत स्थानीय लोगों ने 108 की मदद से उसे खमरिया अस्पताल और वहां से विक्टोरिया ले गए। मनबहोर पर चाकू से वार किसने किया, ये कोई नहीं देख पाया। चीख सुनकर लोग निकले तो बाहर कोई नहीं था।
समय पर मिलता इलाज तो शायद बच जाता
अस्पताल पहुंचाने वालों का आरोप है कि समय रहते इलाज मिला होता, ताे शायद मनबहोर की जान बचाई जा सकती थी। पहले उसे खमरिया अस्पताल और वहां से विक्टोरिया अस्पताल ले जाया गया। पर वहां चिकित्सकों ने हाथ तक नहीं लगाया। किसी ने उसके बहते खून को रोका तक नहीं। जब तक मेडिकल ले जाते, अधिक रक्तस्राव के चलते उसने दम तोड़ दिया। वारदात की सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर एएसपी नार्थ अगम जैन, सीएसपी अशोक तिवारी, खमरिया टीआई निरूपा पांडेय पहुंची थीं।
100 मीटर की दूरी पर मिले दोनों चप्पल
मनबहोर के पेट व पैर में चाकू से वार किया गया है। उसका एक चप्पल घटनास्थल के पास और एक चप्पल 100 मीटर दूर मिला। उसके शरीर पर स्कूटी गिराई गई थी। प्रथम दृष्टया ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा है कि कोई उसे एक्सीडेंट दर्शाने के लिए ऐसा करने के बाद फरार हो गया होगा। पुलिस होटल से लेकर घटनास्थल तक लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने के अलावा स्थानीय लोगों से पूछताछ में जुटी है।

परिवार का इकलौता कमाने वाला था
मनबहोर परिवार का इकलौता सहारा था। परिवार में पत्नी प्रीती, बेटे के अलावा बुजुर्ग मां-पिता हैं। परिजनों ने बताया कि घटनास्थल के समीप ही मनबहोर ने प्लॉट लिया था। प्लाट में कार्य चल रहा है। वह होटल से लौटते समय प्लाट में दिन भर हुए कार्य का जायजा लेने जाता था। इसके बाद घर लौटता था। हत्या के बाद से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है

