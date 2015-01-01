पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Husband And Father in law Said To The Woman Living In The Maiden, Son And Jewelry Return Two, Take Divorce, Incident In Jabalpur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रताड़ना:मायके में रह रही महिला से पति व ससुर ने कहा बेटा और जेवर कर दो वापस, ले लो तलाक, जबलपुर में गढ़ा की घटना

जबलपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रताड़ना का प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • आठ वर्ष पहले हुई थी शादी, डेढ़ वर्ष ही रही ससुराल में
  • महिला का आरोप शादी के दाे महीने बाद से ही करने लगे थे प्रताड़ित

बेटे के साथ मायके में रह रही महिला के घर दीवाली को पहुंचे पति व ससुर ने विवाद कर सिर फोड़ दिया। दोनों ने दो टूक अंदाज में महिला को धमकाया कि मायके में रहना है, तो बेटा और जेवर लौटा दो। महिला की शादी आठ वर्ष पहले हुई थी। प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर डेढ़ वर्ष बाद ही वह बेटे को लेकर मायके में आ गई। यहां रहकर वह प्राइवेट जॉब करती है। गढ़ा पुलिस ने महिला की शिकायत पर प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
डेढ़ वर्ष ही वह ससुराल में रह पाई
पचमठा मंदिर सिंगरहा मोहल्ला निवासी सारिका लोधी (27) की शादी 2012 में खापा धमना ठेमी जिला नरसिंहपुर में मोहन सिंह लोधी से हुई थी। सारिका के मुताबिक शादी के दो महीने बाद ही पति व ससुर उसे प्रताड़ित करने लगे। घरेलू काम पर से दोनों विवाद करने लगे। परेशान होकर डेढ़ वर्ष बाद वह बेटे के साथ मायके में रहने लगी। बेटे की जरूरतें पूरी करने के लिए वह प्राइवेट जॉब करने लगी। यह बात उसके पति और ससुर को और नागवार लगी। दोनों उससे नाराज रहने लगे।
सारिका और उसके पिता के साथ की मारपीट
सारिका लोधी के मुताबिक पति व ससुर दोनों शनिवार की शाम नशे में उसके घर आए। धमकी दी कि तुम मायके में रहती हो तो बेटा व जेवर वापस कर दो। पति से तलाक ले लो। सारिका ने त्यौहार का हवाला दिया तो दोनों विवाद करने लगे। घर पर पड़े लोहे की रॉड से सारिका के सिर पर मार दिया। उसके पिता ने बीच-बचाव किया तो दोनों ने उनके सिर पर भी रॉड से वार कर घायल कर दिया। गढ़ा पुलिस ने मामले में धारा 294, 324, 498 ए, 34 भादवि का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें