नियम:अंतरिम भरण-पोषण प्रकरण में अब पति को देना होगा सम्पत्ति और आय का ब्यौरा

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • हाईकोर्ट ने कुटुम्ब न्यायालय का आदेश किया निरस्त

मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने एक महत्वपूर्ण फैसले में कहा है कि अंतरिम भरण-पोषण के मामले में अब पति को अपनी सम्पत्ति और आय का ब्यौरा दस्तावेज सहित शपथ-पत्र के साथ कुटुम्ब न्यायालय में पेश करना होगा।

जस्टिस जेपी गुप्ता की एकल पीठ ने अपने आदेश में कहा कि यदि गलत ब्यौरा पेश किया जाता है, उसे न्यायालय की अवमानना माना जाएगा और गलत ब्यौरा पेश करने वाले पर आईपीसी की धाराओं के तहत प्रकरण चलाया जा सकेगा। अंतरिम भरण-पोषण के मामले में अभी तक पत्नी को पति की सम्पत्ति और आय के बारे में जानकारी देनी होती थी, इस फैसले से अंतरिम भरण-पोषण के प्रकरणों का जल्द निराकरण हो सकेगा।

यह है मामला
पीरजी का बगीचा सदर निवासी शाहीन अंजुम की ओर से दायर याचिका में कहा गया कि उसका विवाह गोहलपुर निवासी मोहम्मद सलीम उर्फ सलीम आसिफ के साथ हुआ था। विवाह के चार साल बाद दोनों के बीच विवाद होने लगा, इसके बाद वह अपने मायके में रह रही है।

उसने कुटुम्ब न्यायालय जबलपुर में अंतरिम भरण-पोषण का प्रकरण दायर किया है। उसने आवेदन दायर कर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के कुसुम शर्मा मामले में पारित निर्णय के अनुसार पति को उसकी सम्पत्ति और आय का ब्यौरा पेश करने का आदेश जारी करने का अनुरोध किया। न्यायालय ने उसका आवेदन निरस्त कर दिया।

