पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • If Industries Are Set Up Then Employment Will Increase, Everyone Will Have To Be United To Make Self reliant Jabalpur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:उद्योग लगेंगे तो बढ़ेगा रोजगार, आत्मनिर्भर जबलपुर बनाने सबको होना होगा एकजुट

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उद्यमियों की बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा- रोड मैप ऐसा हो कि बन जाए शहर की पहचान

आत्मनिर्भर जबलपुर बनाने के लिए हमें एकजुट होना होगा और एक ऐसा रोड मैप तैयार करना होगा जो शहर को अलग पहचान दिलाए। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि जबलपुर में ज्यादा से ज्यादा उद्योग लगें। इससे आर्थिक गतिविधियों में तो सुधार होगा ही, रोजगार के अवसर भी बढ़ेंगे।

कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने उद्यमियों के साथ हुई बैठक में यह बात कही। कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में हुई बैठक में उन्होंने आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश की तर्ज पर आत्मनिर्भर जबलपुर की संकल्पना को साकार करने के लिए बनाई जाने वाली कार्ययोजना एवं रोड मैप पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि एक शार्ट-टर्म जो 30 दिन के लिए हो और एक लांग टर्म जो 3 वर्ष में पूरी हो जाए ऐसी योजना अधिकारी तैयार करें। इस दौरान मुख्य रूप से अर्थव्यवस्था, उद्योग एवं रोजगार व भौतिक अधोसंरचना के सेक्टर पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में जिला पंचायत सीईओ प्रियंक मिश्र सहित संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

पहले जो समस्याएँ हैं वह तो ठीक हों
अर्थव्यवस्था एवं रोजगार के लिए रोड मैप के लिए जब उद्यमियों से सुझाव माँगे गए तो उन्होंने अपनी समस्याएँ बतानी शुरू कर दीं। किसी का कहना था कि जो उद्योग पहले से लगे हैं वहाँ क्या परेशानी है और उनका समाधान कैसे होगा इस पर विचार होना चाहिए। नए उद्योग तभी आएँगे जब बेहतर सुविधाएँ मिलेंगी। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जो भी परेशानी जिस विभाग से आ रही है उसे ठीक किया जाएगा।

25 तक मिल जाएँ सुझाव
कृषि एवं संबद्ध गतिविधियों पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा गया है कि ग्रीन मटर जबलपुर को एक विशेष पहचान दिला सकता है। इसके साथ ही खाद्य प्रसंस्करण इकाइयों से रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे। कलेक्टर ने उद्योगों में निवेश प्रोत्साहन, कौशल विकास, रोजगार व आत्मनिर्भरता पर जोर देकर कहा कि इस दिशा में जबलपुर की एक विशेष पहचान बने, इसके लिए उपयुक्त सुझाव के साथ प्रभावी कार्ययोजना 25 नवम्बर के पहले तक उपलब्ध करा दें।

टेक्नो पार्क के निवेशकों से कलेक्टर की चर्चा
कलेक्ट्रेट में आयोजित बैठक में कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने आईटी पार्क के निवेशकों से उनकी समस्याओं के बारे में चर्चा की। इस अवसर पर महाकोशल उद्योग संघ के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डीआर जैसवानी ने कलेक्टर को आईटी पार्क में ड्रेनेज सिस्टम न होना, विद्युत कनेक्शन में विलंब, प्लॉट आवंटन की निविदाओं के माध्यम से प्रक्रिया में संभावित कठिनाइयों के बारे में अवगत कराने संबंधित विभिन्न मुद््दों से अवगत कराया, जिसे सुनने के बाद कलेक्टर ने निगर निगम आयुक्त को फोन पर आईटी पार्क में कैम्प लगाकर सभी प्रकार की समस्याओं का निदान और सुविधाएँ उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर संघ के राजेश गुप्ता, चंद्रेश वीरा, अनूप आहूजा, श्वेता दुबे, शिशिर पांडे आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें