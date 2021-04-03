पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के लिए रिसर्च:प्लानिंग से प्लान्टेशन हो तो भविष्य में कार्बन फ्री हो जाएगा शहर

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविक सेंटर पार्क का नजारा - Dainik Bhaskar
सिविक सेंटर पार्क का नजारा
  • एनवायरनमेंट प्लानिंग एण्ड को-ऑर्डिनेशन ऑर्गनाइजेशन के जरिए प्रदेश सरकार सभी शहरों में लागू कर सकती है यह योजना
  • स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के लिए एसएफआरआई के वैज्ञानिकों की रिसर्च में सामने आई जानकारी

शहर की आबोहवा को पर्यावरण के अनुकूल रखने के लिए एसएफआरआई के वैज्ञानिकों ने एक रिसर्च की है, जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि अगर आज से ही प्लानिंग के तहत हम ऐसे पौधों का प्लान्टेशन करें, जिनमें कार्बन एडॉप्ट करने की ज्यादा क्षमता है, तो भविष्य में हमारा शहर कार्बन फ्री हो सकता है।

रिसर्च की खास बात यह है कि इसमें इस बात की भी जानकारी दी गई है कि नेशनल हाईवे, शहर की प्रमुख सड़कें, गार्डन और कॉलोनियों में कौन-कौन सी प्रजातियों के पौधे लगाए जाएँ। अभी तक होने वाले प्लान्टेशन सिर्फ पौधारोपण अभियान और कमाई के लिए औपचारिकताएँ होती रही हैं, लेकिन इस रिसर्च के तहत प्लान्टेशन किया जाए, तो हमारी भावी पीढ़ियों को प्रदूषण मुक्त वातावरण मिलेगा।

स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना को लेकर प्रदेश सरकार के इपको (एनवायरनमेंटल प्लानिंग एण्ड कॉर्डिनेशन ऑर्गनाइजेशन) विभाग के लिए एसएफआरआई की वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक डॉ. प्रतिभा भटनागर और उनकी टीम के जयप्रकाश जॉर्ज, राजेश बर्मन व आकाश शुक्ला ने शहर से लगे नेशनल हाईवे, कॉलोनी, प्रमुख मार्गों में लगे 58 अलग-अलग प्रजातियों के 1 से 100 साल पुराने करीब 20 हजार 755 पेड़-पौधों की सैम्पलिंग की थी, जिनकी जाँच में पाया गया कि ये पेड़-पौधे हर साल 629.67 टन कार्बन एडॉप्ट करते हैं। इसके अलावा शहर के 200 सरकारी-गैरसरकारी गार्डनों में से 43 पार्कों के पौधों की सैम्पलिंग में पाया गया है कि यहाँ लगे पौधे हर साल 1346.87 टन कार्बन एडॉप्ट करते हैं।

पाँच कैटेगरीज के तहत हुई रिसर्च
रिसर्च पाँच कैटेगरीज के तहत हुई जो ज्यादा कार्बन एडॉप्ट करने के साथ मजबूत, एवरग्रीन, पर्यावरण और हर तरह के प्रदूषण को झेलने की क्षमता रखते हों।

कहाँ हो कैसा प्लान्टेशन
नेशनल हाईवे- बड़े वाहनों की आवाजाही होने से यहाँ सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण होता है। इसके अलावा यहाँ रोड डिवाइडर के साथ सड़क किनारे सप्तपणी, टिकोमा, नीम, शीशम, सिरसा जैसे पौधों का प्लान्टेशन होना चाहिए।

कॉलोनी- शहरी कॉलोनियों में जगह की कमी होती है, इसलिए यहाँ गुलमोहर, नीम, कसोद, करंज, अश्वमुख व अन्य तरह के पौधों का प्लान्टेशन होना चाहिए।

शहर की सड़कें- ज्यादा वाहन और ट्रैफिक का ज्यादा दबाव होने के कारण शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों की सड़कों के किनारे और रोड डिवाइडरों पर गुलमोहर, शीशम, सप्तपणी, टिकोमा जैसे पौधे लगाए जाने चाहिए।
गार्डन- पार्कों में बुजुर्ग, बच्चे, महिलाएँ और हर वर्ग के लोग व्यायाम और खेलकूद के साथ शुद्ध वायु लेने पहुँचते हैं। लिहाजा यहाँ बरगद, पीपल के साथ हर प्रजाति के पौधों को लगाया जा सकता है।

बरगद में ज्यादा कार्बन खींचने की क्षमता
रिसर्च में पाया गया कि बरगद सबसे ज्यादा कार्बन एडॉप्ट करता है, इसके बाद गुलमोहर, करंज, कसोद, महानीम, नीम, पीपल, पेलटा फोरम, सफेद सिरसा, शीशम, कदम व अन्य छोटी प्रजातियों के पौधे शामिल हैं।

स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना में आधुनिक निर्माण के साथ प्रदूषण मुक्त वातावरण के भी पैमाने तय किए गए हैं, जिसको लेकर अर्बन प्लानिंग के तहत प्रदेश सरकार के इपको के लिए हमने यह रिसर्च की है। रिसर्च के तहत प्लान्टेशन किया जाए तो भविष्य में शहर कार्बन फ्री हो सकता है।
-डॉ. प्रतिभा भटनागर, वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक व संयोजक पर्यावरण जलवायु कक्ष एसएफआरआई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें