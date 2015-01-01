पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दियों की आहट के साथ यात्रियों की चिता बढ़ी:नई ट्रेनें जल्द नहीं चलीं तो शादी की खुशियाँ फीकी रह जाएँगी

  कोहरे के हालात बनने पर कार से भी सफर नहीं आसान

परिवार की शादी में सपरिवार शामिल होना है और किसी ट्रेन में कन्फर्म टिकट नहीं मिल रहा है। अगर रेलवे ने नई ट्रेन नहीं चलाई तो शादी की खुशियाँ फीकी रह जाएँगी.. यह दर्द है उन यात्रियों का, जिन्हें वैवाहिक समारोह में जाना है और उन्हें कन्फर्म सीट नहीं मिल रही है, टिकट के नाम पर सिर्फ वेटिंग मिल रही है, जिसके कन्फर्म होने की संभावना न के बराबर है। दरअसल दीपावली के उल्लास के बाद अब देवउठनी ग्यारस के शुभ मुर्हूत के साथ शादी की शहनाईयाँ गूँजने का समय नजदीक आ रहा है और लोग वैवाहिक समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए ट्रेनों से बाहर रिश्तेदारी में जाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं लेकिन उन्हें ट्रेनों में कन्फर्म टिकट नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

निजी वाहनों से यात्रा असुरक्षित
यात्रियों का कहना है कि ट्रेनों में जगह न मिलने पर दूसरा विकल्प निजी वाहनों का है, लेकिन लंबा सफर खर्चीला होने के साथ ही असुरक्षित है। सर्दी का मौसम शुरू हो चुका है, आने वाले दिनों में कोहरा भी पड़ेगा, जिससे सफर मुश्किल होगा।

स्पेशल गाड़ियों की माँग
दीपावली से लेकर नए साल तक रेलवे अपने स्तर पर स्पेशल गाड़ियाँ चलाता है, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना की वजह से स्पेशल गाड़ियाँ नहीं चलाई गई है। परेशान यात्रियों ने श्रीधाम एक्सप्रेस, महाकोशल एक्सप्रेस, कटरा एक्सप्रेस, जबलपुर मंडुआडीह एक्सप्रेस सहित अन्य गाड़ियों के जल्द चलाने की माँग रेल प्रशासन से की है।

त्याेहार और वैवाहिक सीजन पर यात्रियों की माँग को देखते हुए कई नई गाड़ियाें को जल्द ही चलाया जा सकता है। प्रस्ताव बनाकर हमने भेज दिया है, रेलवे बोर्ड से जल्द मंजूरी मिलने की उम्मीद है।
संजय विश्वास, डीआरएम जबलपुर

पेपर पास पर सफर कर सकेंगे रेलकर्मी
रेलकर्मी अब पेपर पास पर ट्रेन में सफर कर सकेंगे। रेलवे बोर्ड ने एनएफआईआर और वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मजदूर संघ की माँग पर पास और पीटीओ की अवधि को बढ़ाने की घोषणा के साथ पुरानी व्यवस्था को फिलहाल बहाल करने की घोषणा कर दी है। संघ के अनुसार बोर्ड ने माँग को स्वीकार करते हुए एचआरएमएस की साइट से मिलने वाले ऑनलाइन पास और पीटीओ की तिथि को रेल कर्मचारियों के लिए बढ़ाकर 31 दिसम्बर 2020 कर दी है।

कॉस्ट कटिंग: स्टेशन की सभी लिफ्ट बंद, यात्री हुए परेशान
मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन की सभी लिफ्ट बंद होने के कारण यात्री दिन भर परेशान होते रहे। भारी-भरकम सामान लेकर लिफ्ट में पहुँचे यात्रियों को पूछताछ में पता चला कि रेलवे ने कुछ समय के लिए लिफ्ट को बंद कर दिया है और सभी लिफ्टमैन की छुट्टी कर दी है। बाद में यात्री रैम्प और सीढ़ियों के जरिए बैगेज घसीटते नजर आए, क्योंकि कहीं के एस्केलेटर्स चल रहे थे और कहीं के बंद थे।

जानकारी के अनुसार दीपावली के अवसर पर पमरे मुख्यालय में कॉस्ट कटिंग अभियान के तहत यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए जबलपुर, मैहर, रीवा, सतना सहित अन्य स्टेशनों पर लगाई गईं लिफ्ट बंद कर दी गई हैं। रेल प्रशासन ने लिफ्ट का संचालन करने वाले ठेकेदार को दीपावली के अगले दिन 15 नवम्बर से काम बंद करने के आदेश जारी किए थे। अब रेल प्रशासन ट्रेनों के कोच में पानी भरने वाले आउटसोर्सिंग स्टाफ को भी बाहर करने पर विचार कर रहा है। खर्च बचाने इन कामों को अब रेलकर्मियों से कराया जाएगा।

