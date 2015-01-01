पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन हुआ सख्त:नियम तोड़ने पर होगा जुर्माना न मानें तो एफआईआर भी होगी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार को रोकने जिला प्रशासन द्वारा स्वास्थ्य विभाग एवं नगर निगम के साथ प्रभावी एवं आक्रामक रणनीति तैयार की गई है। इसके तहत गुरुवार रात कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। क्षेत्रों में कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं बचाव के उपायों का प्रचार करने राजस्व, स्वास्थ्य एवं नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों की वार्डवार टीमें गठित की गईं। इन्सीडेण्ट कमाण्डर भी नियुक्त किए गए।

बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि वार्डवार गठित टीमें लोगों को अनावश्यक घर से बाहर न निकलने, मास्क पहनने तथा दो गज की दूरी के नियमों का पालन करने की समझाइश दें। जो भी व्यक्ति इन नियमों का उल्लंघन करता दिखाई दे, उसके विरुद्ध कार्यवाही करें, उससे जुर्माना वसूल करें तथा आवश्यक हो तो एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराएँ।

कलेक्टर ने बैठक में बुजुर्गों एवं पचास वर्ष से अधिक आयु के कोमोरविडिटी वाले व्यक्तियों में कोरोना के लक्षण दिखाई देने पर तत्काल कोविड केयर सेंटर अथवा अस्पताल में शिफ्ट करने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। उन्होंने फीवर क्लीनिक की मॉनीटरिंग व्यवस्था को भी मजबूत बनाने के लिए कहा।

उन्होंने कोरोना मरीजों के उपचार के लिए चिन्हित निजी अस्पतालों के साथ बेहतर समन्वय पर बल दिया तथा इसके लिए तैनात किए गए अधिकारियों को निजी अस्पताल संचालकों से निरंतर सम्पर्क में रहने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में अपर कलेक्टर संदीप जीआर, हर्ष दीक्षित सभी एसडीएम, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. रत्नेश कुररिया भी मौजूद थे।

केंट एवं पनागर में हुआ घर-घर सर्वे
जबलपुर। वृद्धजन सुरक्षा अभियान के अंतर्गत गुरुवार को केंट एवं पनागर के आजाद वार्ड में स्वास्थ्य दल द्वारा घर-घर स्वास्थ्य सर्वे किया गया। कुल 2675 घरों में 5654 व्यक्तियों का सर्वे किया गया। 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के कुल 76 व्यक्तियों की कोविड सैंपलिंग की गई। सर्वे का निरीक्षण मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. रत्नेश कुररिया द्वारा गोराबाजार क्षेत्र में किया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक विजय पाण्डेय एवं प्रभारी चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. शिल्पा नेल्सन उपस्थित रहे।

