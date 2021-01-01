पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Illegal Parking On The Streets, Occupation Of Vegetables, Licking And Momos On The Pavements, Pain In The Public's Part

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइस्ट चर्च रोड नई चौपाटी में तब्दील:सड़कों पर अवैध पार्किंग, फुटपाथों पर सब्जी, चाट और मोमोस वालों का कब्जा, जनता के हिस्से में आ रहा दर्द

जबलपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कई स्थानों पर यही हाल सिर्फ 50 रुपए में बिक जाते हैं फुटपाथ, जिम्मेदार बेखबर - Dainik Bhaskar
कई स्थानों पर यही हाल सिर्फ 50 रुपए में बिक जाते हैं फुटपाथ, जिम्मेदार बेखबर
  • रात 8 बजे के बाद सड़क पर वाहनों के हुजूम से निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता है

एक तरफ शहर की सड़कें अवैध वाहनों की पार्किंग से कराह रही हैं। तो दूसरी तरफ शहर के फुटपाथों पर अवैध कब्जे बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। अभी नई चौपाटी क्राइस्ट चर्च स्कूल रोड के फुटपाथ पर तैयार हो रही है। जहाँ रात 8 बजे के बाद सड़क पर वाहनों के हुजूम से निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। अवैध कब्जाधारियों के कारण न तो सड़कें बची हैं और न ही फुटपाथ।

हालात ऐसे हैं कि जिम्मेदार सो रहे हैं और कब्जे बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। शहर के ज्यादातर फुटपाथों पर सब्जी व हाथ ठेला वालों का कब्जा है। इनमें अधिकांश सब्जी वाले सिहोरा, कटनी, पनागर, कटंगी आदि स्थानों के हैं, उनका कहना है कि वे रोज के 100 रुपए नगर निगम को देते हैं।

इसलिए उन्हें कोई हटा नहीं सकता। करोड़ों की लागत से तैयार बेशकीमती फुटपाथ तथाकथित अवैध हॉकर्स जोन में तब्दील हो गया है। दीनदयाल चौक, मदन महल, गेट नंबर चार, गोरखपुर, ग्वारीघाट रोड, गढ़ा रोड, मालगोदाम, पुल नंबर-1 के समीप आदि स्थानों पर तो सुबह 10 बजे के बाद से निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

बदहाल है गेट नंबर-4 से स्नेह नगर मार्ग

यादव कॉलोनी, अग्रवाल कॉलोनी, गढ़ा, विजय नगर आदि स्थानों को जाने वाला यह अहम मार्ग है। यहाँ सड़क पर अच्छा खासा लोड रहता है, लेकिन अभी जो हालात यहाँ के हैं उसके मुताबिक एक चौथाई सड़क पर सब्जी वाले बैठे रहते हैं, तो एक चौथाई पर लोगों के वाहन काबिज।

मालगोदाम से पुल नंबर 1 का रास्ता

माल गोदाम से पुल नंबर 1 के रास्ते की यदि बात हो तो यहाँ भी सड़कों पर लगी दुकानें लोगों का निकलना मुश्किल करती हैं। सब्जी के ठेले वालों ने नाक में दम कर रखा है। यहाँ सिहोरा के लोग सब्जी बेचने आते हैं। स्टेशन पास पड़ता है इसलिए वे यहीं जम जाते हैं। यदि बात इंद्रा मार्केट की हो तो यह स्थान भी फलों के ठेलों से सराबोर रहता है।

दीनदयाल चौक, छोटी लाइन फाटक बना मिनी सब्जी मण्डी

ये दोनों स्थान तो मिनी सब्जी मण्डी में तब्दील हो चुके हैं। दिन भर में कई बार यहाँ जाम के हालात निर्मित होते हैं। आईटीआई तक सड़कों की स्थिति बेहद खराब होती है। इसमें इजाफा चाट-फुल्की वाले भी कर देते हैं। वहीं छोटी लाइन फाटक से रामपुर के रास्ते सब्जी व ठेले वालों के कारण निकलने में भी दक्कतें आती हैं। जिन्हें हटाने की आवश्यकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser