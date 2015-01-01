पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जबलपुर में बाइकर्स गैंग का तांडव:विजय नगर में घर के सामने पार्क बैंक कर्मी की कार पर पत्थर पटक कर भागे

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिवनगर में कार पर पटका पत्थर
  • विजय नगर क्षेत्र के शिवनगर की घटना
  • वाहन के साथ दुकानों में लगे एलईडी बल्ब हो चुकी है चोरी

जबलपुर शहर में बाइकर्स गैंग का ताडंव लोगों का चैन छीन रहा है। शिवनगर में बैंक कर्मी के घर के सामने पार्क कार को बाइकर्स गैंग ने पत्थर पटक कर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। रविवार सुबह घरवालों को इसकी जानकारी हुई। बैंक कर्मी ने विजय नगर थाने में पहुंच कर मामले की शिकायत दर्ज कराई।
कार पर पत्थर पटक कर भागे बाइकर्स गैंग
शिवनगर निवासी अभिषेक जैन बैंक में कार्यरत हैं। दीवाली पर उन्होंने अपनी कार घर के सामने पार्क की थी। सुबह देखा ताे कार का कांच टूटा था। पास में ही एक बड़ा पत्थर भी मिला। कार में दो से तीन जगह पटकने का निशान था। कार को जानबूझ कर क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया था। परिवार के सत्येंद्र जैन ने बताया कि नवरात्र से इस क्षेत्र में इस तरह की घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इससे पूर्व एक रिश्तेदार की कार चोरी हो गई थी। एकता चौक पर एक्सीडेंट होने पर चोर छोड़कर भाग गए थे।
दुकानों से बल्ब व ट्यूबलाइट भी चोरी
शिवनगर मार्केट में दो दर्जन दुकानों का बल्ब और ट्यूबलाइट चुरा ले गए। यहां दुकानों में सीसीटीवी शटर की ओर लगे हैं। इस कारण आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में नहीं कैद हो पाए। बताया कि बाइकर्स गैंग की दहशत के चलते इस क्षेत्र में लोग परेशान हैं। पूर्व में भी कई बार थाने में शिकायत की गई, लेकिन गश्त नहीं होने से बाइकर्स का तांडव जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें