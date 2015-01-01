पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रहा संक्रमण:10 दिन में 570 संक्रमित मिले, एक्टिव केस बढ़कर 710 हुए, नहीं संभले तो बिगड़ेंगे हालात

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को 66 नए मरीज सामने आए।
  • जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा 220 तक पहुंचा

दिवाली के बाद से कोरोना का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। आलम ये है कि महज 10 दिनों में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 570 तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं, मौत का आंकड़ा भी 220 तक पहुंच गया है। जिले में एक्टिव केस 710 हैं। विशेषज्ञ कोरोना की दूसरी लहर खतरनाक बता रहे हैं। ये संक्रमित लोगों के दूसरे अंगों पर भी प्रभाव छोड़ रहा है। ऐसे में लापरवाही घातक हो सकती है। 25 से शादी-विवाह भी शुरू हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में सतर्कता और जरूरी हो गई है।

कोरोना का अपडेट देते कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा।
कोरोना का अपडेट देते कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा।

60 लोगों ने कोरोना को हराया
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने मंगलवार को कोरोना बुलेटिन जारी किया। बताया कि जिले में 24 घंटे में 1561 सैंपलों की जांच में 66 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। वहीं, 60 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब तक कुल12 हजार 992 लोग कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं, जबकि 13 हजार 922 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को रिकवरी रेट 93.31 प्रतिशत रहा, जो सोमवार की तुलना में कम है। 24 घंटे में कोरोना से एक संक्रमित की मौत हुई है। कुल आंकड़ा 220 तक पहुंच चुका है। जिले में कोरोना के कुल 710 एक्टिव केस हैं। मंगलवार को भी 1651 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए।

आंकड़ों से समझें कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को
तारीखकोरोना संक्रमितरिकवरी रेट प्रतिशत में
15 नवंबर2993.83
16 नवंबर4893.70
17 नवंबर4493.66
18 नवंबर6093.52
19 नवंबर5893.39
20 नवंबर7493.31
21 नवंबर7793.18
22 नवंबर4793.28
23 नवंबर6793.33
24 नवंबर6693.31

कोरोना को हराने के बाद भी परेशानियों से छुटकारा नहीं

कोरोना को हराने के बाद भी पीड़ित को स्वस्थ होने में 20 से 25 दिन लग रहे हैं। मेडिकल के पलमोनरी मेडिसिन विभाग में कोरोना संबंधी लक्षणों वाले मरीजों का इलाज जारी है। कोरोना से ठीक होने के बावजूद पीड़ित को कमजोरी, नींद न आने, शरीर में दर्द की शिकायत बनी हुई है। उम्र के अनुसार संक्रमित को ठीक लगने में भी समय लग रहा है। 30 वर्ष से कम उम्र वाले 25 दिन में ठीक हो जा रहे हैं। वहीं, 50 वर्ष से कम को ठीक होने में डेढ़ महीने और इससे अधिक उम्र वालों को दो महीने का वक्त लग रहा है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने पर कार्रवाई करती टीम।
कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने पर कार्रवाई करती टीम।

124 दुकानें सील, 672 का चालान
रोको-टोको अभियान के तहत जिले में कुल 672 लोगों से 86 हजार 540 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। ये कार्रवाई मास्क न पहनने पर हुई। पुलिस द्वारा 532 लोगों से 54 हजार 400 रुपए, नगर निगम द्वारा 34 व्यक्तियों से 8 हजार 440 रुपए, और प्रशासन व कटंगी नगर परिषद द्वारा कुल 106 लोगों से 23 हजार 600 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। 24 घंटे में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का उल्लंघन करने पर कुल 124 दुकानों को सील किया गया है।

सावधानी में छिपी सुरक्षा

  • घर से बाहर निकलने पर ट्रिपल लेयर मास्क लगाएं
  • सार्वजनिक और भीड़भाड़ वाली जगह जाने से बचें
  • बाहर निकलने पर दूसरे व्यक्ति से दो गज की दूरी रखें
  • बार-बार साबुन से हाथ धोएं, सैनिटाइजेशन का ध्यान रखें
  • वृद्ध और दस वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे घर में ही रहें
  • गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित व्यक्ति की बेहतर देखभाल हो
  • बीपी, शुगर, थायराइड, अस्थमा, सांस संबंधी पीड़ित को ठंड से बचाएं
