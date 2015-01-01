पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगजनी:जबलपुर में एक युवक ने घर में केरोसिन डाल कर लगा दी आग, बोला हवन कर रहा हूं

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
आगजनी के बाद घर के सामने जमा लोग
  • गोहलपुर बस्ती नम्बर दो की घटना, घरवालों के साथ मारपीट भी की
  • चार दिन से ठीक नहीं है मानसिक हालत, अचानक बीमारी से परिजन परेशान

शहर में गोहलपुर बस्ती नम्बर दो निवासी 23 वर्षीय युवक के हवन स्टाइल ने घरवालों को मुश्किल में डाल दिया। युवक ने पूरे घर में केरोसिन डालकर आग लगा दी। घरवालों ने कारण पूछा तो बोला कि मैं हवन कर रहा हूं। विरोध करने पर उसने मां-पिता, दादी और दो बहनों के साथ मारपीट भी की। शोर सुनकर मोहल्ले वाले पहुंचे। फायर ब्रिगेड के साथ मिलकर आग बुझाने में मदद की। हालांकि आग पूरे घर में फैल चुकी थी। पूरी गृहस्थी राख हो गई। गोहलपुर पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक युवक की मानसिक हालत ठीक नहीं है।

परिजन और माेहल्ले के लोग
परिजन और माेहल्ले के लोग

घर का है इकलौता बेटा
गोहलपुर बस्ती नम्बर दो दस्सी पंडा के सामने रहने वाला मगन कुशवाहा सिलाई का काम करता था। कुछ दिन पहले ही उसने कृषि उपज मंडी में दुकान खोली है। चार दिन पहले अचानक उसका दिमागी संतुलन बिगड़ गया। वह घर का इकलौता बेटा है। परिवार में पिता रामप्रसाद कुशवाहा प्राइवेट चौकीदारी का काम करते हैं। घर में मां सरोज कुशवाहा, दादी राम बाई और दो बहनें उमा व मानसी हैं। दीवाली की शनिवार रात 8.30 बजे के लगभग मगन कुशवाहा घर पहुंचा। उसने पिता सहित घरवालों के साथ मारपीट कर बाहर निकाल दिया और खुद दरवाजा अंदर से बंद कर घर में ही रुक गया। कुछ देर बाद घर से धुआं निकलते देख घरवालों ने शोर मचाया। मोहल्ले के लोग भी दौड़ कर पहुंचे। दरवाजा खुलवाया तो देखा कि अंदर सारे कमरों में आग फैली हुई थी। घर से केरोसिन की गंध आ रही थी।
गोहलपुर पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में लिया
पड़ोसियों ने अपने स्तर से आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया। इसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड को खबर दी। जब तक फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची घर के अंदर का सारा सामान राख हो चुका था। सूचना पाकर गोहलपुर पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। उसने मगन कुशवाहा को हिरासत में ले लिया। पिता रामप्रसाद ने बताया कि बेटे की मानसिक हालत अचानक से खराब हो गई। वह बात-बात पर गुस्सा हो जाता है। घर में पूजन-हवन की तैयारी चल रही थी, तभी वह गुस्सा हो गया। आग लगाने के बाद वह खुद भी कमरे में ही बैठा रहा। पड़ोसियों ने उसे बचा लिया। टीआई आरके गौतम ने बताया कि आगजनी के मामले में युवक को हिरासत में लिया गया है। उसकी मानसिक हालत ठीक नहीं लग रही है।

