हड़कंप:जबलपुर कलेक्ट्रेट की जनसुनवाई में तलवार लेकर पहुंचा बुजुर्ग, ओमती पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

जबलपुर3 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्ट्रेट की जनसुनवाई में एक बुजुर्ग तलवार लेकर पहुंच गया
  • जेएनकेवी में सुरक्षा गार्ड पद से हो चुका है रिटायर, आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज
  • पेंशन की समस्या को लेकर पहुंचा था

कलेक्ट्रेट की जनसुनवाई में मंगलवार को एक बुजुर्ग तलवार लेकर पहुंच गया। उसके साथ कुछ महिलाएं भी थीं। पेंशन की समस्या लेकर महिलाओं संग ये बुजुर्ग पहुंचा था। उसे तलवार के साथ देख वहां मौजूद लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। इसके बाद ओमती पुलिस उसे गिरफ्तार कर थाने ले गई। उसके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।
कृषि नगर अधारताल निवासी स्वामीनाथ यादव सिख की वेशभूषा में तलवार लेकर दोपहर में कलेक्ट्रेट जनसुनवाई में पहुंचा था। सेना में रहे स्वामीनाथ रिटायर्ड होने के बाद उसे जवाहर लाल नेहरू कृषि विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनकेवी) में सुरक्षा गार्ड की नौकरी मिली थी। यहां से भी रिटायर हो चुका है। भविष्य निधि का पैसा मिल गया, लेकिन पेंशन नहीं मिल रही। उसके साथ महिलाएं भी पेंशन की समस्या लेकर पहुंची थीं।
प्रयागराज में रहते हैं परिजन
स्वामीनाथ के परिजन प्रयागराज में रहते हैं। वह यहां अकेला रहता है। गिरफ्तारी के समय उसके पास 16 हजार रुपए थे। कोर्ट ले जाते समय कुछ अधिवक्ताओं ने जमानत कराने के लिए पैसे भी मांगे, लेकिन वह तैयार नहीं हुआ। स्वामीनाथ का दावा था कि वह सुरक्षा के चलते तलवार रखता है।

