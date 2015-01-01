पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषक सम्मेलन:जबलपुर में CM बाेले उपज खेत से ही अच्छी कीमत पर बिक जाए, तो उसमें हर्ज क्या, यही तो मोदी जी ने तीन कानून बनाए हैं

जबलपुर14 मिनट पहले
महाकौशल से कृषक सम्मेलन में आए किसान व कार्यकर्ता
  • महाकौशल के अलग-अलग जिलों से आए किसानों को तीनों नए कृषि कानून की उपयोगिता के बारे में मास्टर की तरह समझाते रहे सीएम

प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान बुधवार को जबलपुर में थे। बात केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए तीन कृषि बिलों के फायदे की करने पहुंचे थे। दो घंटे देरी से पहुंचे सीएम ने मास्टर की तरह तीनों बिल के बारे में बताया। कहा कि एक बिल किसानों को उसकी उपज कहीं भी बेचने की स्वतंत्रता देता है। दूसरा बिल कांट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग का है, इसमें भी किसान को स्वतंत्रता है कि वह अधिक कीमत मिलने पर कांट्रैक्ट तोड़ सकता है, लेकिन व्यापारी ऐसा नहीं कर सकता।

बुआई के समय किसान को उसकी उपज की कीमत का पता चल जाए तो क्या बुराई है। तीसरा बिल किसानों से प्रत्यक्ष तौर पर नहीं जुड़ा है, इसमें व्यापारियों को भंडारण की सीमा समाप्त की गई है। सीएम ने एक-एक बिल को ठेठ गंवाई अंदाज में किसानों को समझाया और फिर बिल के हाथ उठवा कर बिल का समर्थन मांगा।

कृषक सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान
जबलपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों से बुलाए गए थे किसान

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए तीन कृषि बिल के विरोध में दिल्ली में चल रहे प्रदर्शन के बाद भाजपा इस बिल के समर्थन में जगह-जगह किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन कर रही है। इसी क्रम में जबलपुर में महाकौशल के किसानों का सम्मेलन आयोजित किया गया था। दो घंटे की देरी से कार्यक्रम स्थल पहुंचे सीएम ने तीनों किसान बिल के बारे में समझाया। कहा कि पहला बिल किसानों को मंडी में उपज बेचने की मजबूरी से स्वतंत्रता देता है। किसान अब ई-प्लेटफार्म के माध्यम से कहीं भी अपनी उपज अच्छी कीमत पर बेच सकता है। किसान भाईयों मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि किसानों को अपनी उपज बेचने की स्वतंत्रता मिलनी चाहिए कि नहीं? भीड़ से हां के प्रत्युत्तर में सीएम ने कहा लेकिन कुछ लोगों के पेट में दर्द हो रहा है।

किसानों ने प्रतीकात्मक हल देकर कृषि बिल का किया समर्थन
दूसरा बिल कांट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग का है

किसान भाईयों छिंदवाड़ा में किसान कांट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग पिछले 10 वर्षों से कर रहे हैं। वह इस बिल को किसान हित में मान रहे हैं, लेकिन किसानों की आर्थिक सेहत सुधरे, ये कुछ लोगों को रास नहीं आ रहा। भाई व्यापारी आएगा। किसान से कांट्रैक्ट करेगा कि अमुक फसल लगाओ। खाद-बीज और वैज्ञानिक तकनीक हमसे लो, उपज हम तुम्हारी इस कीमत पर लेंगे। किसान को कीमत अच्छी लगी तो अनुबंध करेगा। यहीं नहीं अनुबंध के बाद भी किसान को लगता है कि बोई गई फसल की कीमत बाजार में अधिक है, तो वह अनुबंध तोड़ भी सकता है। पर व्यापारी अनुबंध नहीं तोड़ सकता। उसे किसान को अनुबंध की तय राशि देनी ही पड़ेगी, तो इस कानून में क्या बुराई है।

कृषक सम्मेलन में महाकौशल के जिलों से आए बीजेपी नेता
तीसरा बिल व्यापारियों को भंडारण में छूट का है

सीएम बोले कि तीसरा बिल व्यापारियों के लिए है कि उन्हें भंडारण में छूट रहेगी। अब वे (बिल का विरोध करने वाले) अफवाह उड़ा रहे हैं कि जमाखोरी का लाइसेंस दिया जा रहा है। भंडारण इसलिए कि जब फसल की कीमत व्यापारी को अच्छी मिलेगी, तभी तो वह बेचेगा और मुनाफा किसानों से बांटेगा।

किसान के हमदर्द बनने वालों प्रायश्चित करो

15 महीने का मुझे वनवास मिला था। एक दिन फाइल पलट रहा था, तो देखा कि किसानों के फसल बीमा योजना का 2400 करोड़ रुपए का प्रीमियम ही कमलनाथ सरकार ने जमा नहीं किया था। इस कारण किसानों को उनके फसल बीमा योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल पाया। अब वे किसान हितैषी बनने के लिए उपवास करेंगे। अरे मैं कहता हूं कि उन्हें अपने गुनाहों के लिए प्रायश्चित करना चाहिए। किसान की बात करने वाले कांग्रेस के लोगों ने किसान सम्मान निधि के लिए केंद्र को किसानों की सूची तक नहीं भेजी थी कि उन्हें छह हजार रुपए मिल सके।

देश की इकलौती पार्टी, जो किसानों की चिंता कर रही

सीएम शिवराज ने कहा कि भाजपा देश की इकलौती पार्टी है जो किसानों के हितों का ध्यान रखती। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा किसान हित में जो निर्णय लिए गए वह अभूतपूर्व हैं। चाहे वो प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि की बात हो या फिर तीन नए कृषि बिल हों। मैं इस मंच से विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि तीन कानून के बाद भी मंडियां बंद नहीं होंगी। मैं चौथी बार सीएम बना तो तय किया कि यदि केंद्र किसानों को 6000 दे रहा है, तो 4000 रुपए हम भी किसानों के खाते में डालेंगे। 18 दिसंबर को किसानों के खाते में ये राशि एक साथ जमा होगी।

किसानों के लिए घुटना टेक सकता हूं

सीएम ने कहा कि किसानों के सामने घुटने पर बैठकर उन्हें नमस्कार करने पर कुछ लोग खिल्ली उड़ाते हैं। मेरे लिए मेरे प्रदेश का किसान भगवान है। उनके सामने सिर झुकाने में भला क्या शर्म। पर गुंडे-बदमाशों के लिए ये सरकार सख्त। गुंडे-माफियाओं को घुटनों पर लाकर रहूंगा। एक भी गुंडा-मवाली नहीं बचेगा। शासकीय भूमि खाली कराएंगे। भू-माफिया, खनन माफिया, सूदखोर, चिटफंड कंपनी चलाने वालों को ये सरकार बख्शने वाली नहीं है।

किसानों को ठेठ शिक्षक बनकर कृषि बिल के बारे में समझाते सीएम
कोरोना की कड़की में सीएम बना

यह तो कोरोना काल की कड़की थी आगे आने वाले समय में हम किसानों के हित के लिए और भी कदम उठाएंगे। सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने राहुल गांधी को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि राहुल बाबा क्या जाने मक्के की फसल में भुट्‌टा कहां लगता है, वो तो आलू से सोना बनाने की बात करते हैं। खेत की पगडंडी देखी नहीं। कीचड़ में चले नहीं और बात करते हैं किसानों के हमदर्द होने का। देश में 300 से अधिक किसान संगठन है, लेकिन विरोध सिर्फ पंजाब के 30-40 संगठन ही कर रहे हैं। किसान सम्मेलन को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, केंद्रीय मंत्री फग्गन सिंह कुलस्ते सहित अन्य वक्ताओं ने भी संबोधित किया।

