माफिया के रसूख पर चला बुलडोजर:जबलपुर में कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू के कार्यालय और घर का अवैध हिस्सा जमींदोज, 8 करोड़ किया था खर्च

जबलपुर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर तोड़ने की कार्रवाई
  • जुआ फड़ की दबिश में मिला था अवैध हथियारों का जखीरा
  • गज्जू सहित दो भाईयों पर पहले ही हो चुका है एनएसए की कार्रवाई

मप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी का पूर्व सचिव रहे गजेंद्र सोनकर के भानतलैया स्थित कार्यालय और आलीशान बंगले का एक हिस्सा रविवार को ढहा दिया गया। पुलिस-प्रशासन के साथ नगर निगम की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में सुबह सात बजे से कार्रवाई शुरू हुई। कुल आठ करोड़ निर्माण पर खर्च हुए थे। कांग्रेस नेता ने कब्जा कर निर्माण कराया था। कार्रवाई के दौरान परिवार की महिलाओं से टीम की झड़प भी हुई। पूरी कार्रवाई ट्रेनी आईपीएस अगम जैन और एसडीएम रांझी दिव्या अवस्थी की अगुवाई में हुई। सहयोग में सात सीएसपी-डीएसपी, 10 टीआई, आरआई और लाइन बल सहित लगभग 500 का संयुक्त अमला लगाया गया था।

कार्यालय को इस तरह जेसीबी से तोड़ा गया
कार्यालय को इस तरह जेसीबी से तोड़ा गया

15 दिन से अवैध कब्जों की कराई जा रही थी गोपनीय जांच
एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुुगुणा ने बताया कि भानतलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र उर्फ गज्जू सोनकर के घर दबिश देकर पुलिस 7.41 लाख रुपए के जुआ फड़ पकड़ा था। घर की सर्चिंग में मिले अवैध हथियारों के जखीरे के बाद से ही गजेंद्र सोनकर द्वारा रसूख के दम पर बनाई गई अवैध संपत्तियों की जांच कराई जा रही थी। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा और नगर निगम से भी सहयोग मांगा गया था। जांच में पता चला कि गजेंद्र सोनकर द्वारा रोड पर अतिक्रमण कर रोड किनारे लगभग 1500 वर्गफीट में कार्यालय बनाया गया है। वहीं इसके पीछे गली में उसके करोड़ों के बंगले में भी 3400 वर्गफीट का निर्माण अवैध है।

भानतलैया तिराहे पर बना कार्यालय हुआ जमींदोज
भानतलैया तिराहे पर बना कार्यालय हुआ जमींदोज

सार्वजनिक रास्ते पर बाउंड्रीवॉल बना लिया था
उसने सार्वजनिक रास्ते पर कब्जा कर उस पर बाउंड्रीवॉल बनवा लिया है। रविवार की कार्रवाई में सभी कब्जा मुक्त करा दिया गया। एसपी बहुगुणा के मुताबिक दो करोड़ की लागत से उसने कार्यालय और छह करोड़ की लागत से तोड़े गए 3400 वर्गफीट के निर्माण पर खर्च किया था। कार्यालय से वह ऐश्वर्या माइंस एंड मिनरल्स का काम देखता था। यहीं से कई अवैध गतिविधियों को भी अंजाम देता था। जबकि कार्यालय के पीछे गली में गजेंद्र सोनकर, उसके भाईयों व पिता द्वारा निर्मित 10 हजार वर्गफीट के दाे मंजिला बंगले में 3400 वर्गफीट पर अवैध कब्जा कर निर्माण किया गया था।

कार्रवाई की अगुवाई कर रहे ट्रेनी आईपीएस अगम जैन व एसडीएम रांझी
कार्रवाई की अगुवाई कर रहे ट्रेनी आईपीएस अगम जैन व एसडीएम रांझी

गोपनीय रखी गई पूरी कार्रवाई
इस पूरी कार्रवाई की कमान एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने खुद संभाल रखी थी। पूरी कार्रवाई को आखिरी समय तक गोपनीय रखा। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा के साथ मिलकर पूरी रूपरेखा रात में तय की गई। सुबह पांच बजे लाइन में पुलिस बल को बुलाया गया। उधर, नगर निगम कमिश्नर को भी अमले के साथ तैयार रहने के लिए बोला गया था। सुबह सात बजे एएसपी अगम जैन, एसडीएम रांझी, नगर निगम का अतिक्रमण अमला, तीन जेसीबी और 150 पुलिस बल के साथ कार्रवाई को पहुंचे। पुलिस बल में 50 महिलाएं भी रहीं।

कार्रवाई के विरोध में पहुंची परिवार की महिलाएं
कार्रवाई के विरोध में पहुंची परिवार की महिलाएं

महिलाओं ने किया कार्रवाई का विरोध
अतिक्रमण तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू होते ही गजेंद्र सोनकर के परिवार की महिलाएं आगे आ गईं। उनकी टीम के साथ झड़प हो गई। गज्जू के मृतक धर्मेंद्र सोनकर की पत्नी का कुछ समय पहले ही ऑपरेशन हुआ है। उसने धमकी दी कि कार्रवाई नहीं रुकी तो वह अपने ऑपरेशन का टांका खोल देगी। इसके बाद महिला डीएसपी अपूर्वा, टीआई संजीवनी नगर भूमेश्वरी चौहान और अन्य महिलाओं ने विवाद कर रही महिलाओं को पीछे हटाया। पहले कार्यालय तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की गई। इसके बाद उसके बंगले के अवैध हिस्से और बाउंड्रीवॉल को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू की।

पांच विदेशी नस्ल के कुत्तों में शामिल एक
पांच विदेशी नस्ल के कुत्तों में शामिल एक

पांच विदेशी नस्ल के कुत्तों से निपटना पड़ा
कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू ने पांच विदेशी नस्ल के कुत्तों को पाल रखा है। कार्रवाई से पहले पांचों को अलग-अलग वहां से हटाया गया। इसके बाद ही टीम कार्रवाई शुरू कर पाई। अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान जेसीबी का एक पंजा भी टूट गया। इसके बाद दूसरा पंजा लगाया गया। घर का कब्जा तोड़ने के लिए दो जेसीबी लगाए गए थे। वहीं एक जेसीबी से कार्यालय तोड़ा गया। कार्रवाई के चलते सुबह ही भानतलैया तिराहे के तीनों रास्तों का आवागमन रोक दिया गया।

कांग्रेस नेता का घर व बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ते हुए
कांग्रेस नेता का घर व बाउंड्रीवॉल तोड़ते हुए

कार्रवाई के दौरान ये रही पूरी टीम
ट्रेनी आईपीएस अगम जैन, एसडीएम रांझी दिव्या अवस्थी, तहसीलदार स्वाति सूर्या, सीएसपी दीपक मिश्रा, आलोक शर्मा, अखिलेश गौर, अशोक तिवारी, डीएसपी अपूर्वा किलेदार, तुषार सिंह, मधुकर चौकीकर, आरआई सौरव तिवारी, टीआई ओमती एसपीएस बघेल, बेलबाग टीआई अरविंद चौबे, कोतवाली, घमापुर, खमरिया, गोराबाजार, केंट, पनागर, संजीवनी नगर, रांझी, विजय नगर, कोड रेड और नगर निगम अतिक्रमण प्रभारी सागर बोरकर की टीम कार्रवाई में शामिल रही।

सात नवंबर को गज्जू के घर से जब्त हथियार की फाइल फोटो
सात नवंबर को गज्जू के घर से जब्त हथियार की फाइल फोटो

सात नवंबर को हुई थी जुआ फड़ की कार्रवाई
एसपी की स्पेशल-35 टीम ने सात नवंबर को कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर जुआ फड़ पर दबिश दी थी। तब 41 जुआरी और 7.41 लाख रुपए व 42 मोबाइल जब्त हुए थे। जुआरियों को बस से थाने पहुंचाया गया था। इसके बाद घर की सर्चिंग में दो देशी कार्बाइन सहित 17 हथियार, 19 मैग्जीन, विभिन्न बोर के 1478 राउंड कारतूस, स्टील का फरसा, बका, खड्ग, जंगली जानवर के दो सींग जब्त किए थे। मामले में आर्म्स एक्ट, वन्य जीव संरक्षण अधिनियम के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए थे। गजेंद्र सोनकर, उसके भाई सोनू सोनकर सहित अब तक तीन लोग गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। वहीं गज्जू व सोनू पर एनएसए की कार्रवाई भी हो चुकी है। मामले में पिता राजकुमार सोनकर, मैनेजर वर्मा, भाईलाल पटेल सहित अन्य आरोपी फरार हैं। सभी पर पांच-पांच हजार का इनाम घोषित है।

महज जैसे बंगले पर चला जेसीबी का पंजा
महज जैसे बंगले पर चला जेसीबी का पंजा

महल जैसा बंगला, ऐश के सारे इंतजाम

गजेंद्र सोनकर का बंगला 10 हजार वर्गफीट में निर्मित है। दो मंजिला इस बंगले में 19 बड़े कमरे बने थे। तलघर भी बना है। थियेटर, स्वीमिंग पूल, पार्टी आयोजित करने के लिए बड़ा हाल, जिम बना रखा है। बाथरूम तक फाइव स्टार होटल जैसे हैं। घर में करोड़ों रुपए के सिर्फ फर्नीचर लगे हैं। महंगी गाड़ियों का भी शौक गज्जू रखता है। घर के चारों ओर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगा रखे थे। जिसे जुआ फड़ की कार्रवाई के बाद पुलिस ने उखड़वा दिया था।

