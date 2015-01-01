पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक पुलिस की कार्रवाई:जबलपुर में रांग नंबर प्लेट पर कटा चालान, तब रिटायर शिक्षक की भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी आई सामने

जबलपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीली शर्ट में रिटायर दिव्यांग शिक्षक राम सुदर्शन राय
  • 36 वर्ष पहले ट्रेन हादसे में एक पैर व हाथ गंवा चुके, शिक्षक 30 वर्ष से चला रहे कार
  • दिव्यांग की वजह से नहीं बन सकता सामान्य ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, इसी में कटा चालान

जबलपुर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सोमवार को ब्लूम चौक पर रांग नंबर प्लेट की कार्रवाई की तो एक रिटायर शिक्षक की भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी सामने आई। केंद्रीय विद्यालय से रिटायर शिक्षक दिव्यांग हैं। परिवार में कोई नहीं है। 36 वर्ष पहले ट्रेन हादसे में दायां हाथ व बायां पैर गवां चुके हैं। बावजूद वह 30 वर्षों से फर्राटे से कार ड्राइव करते हैं। इसी की मदद से पढ़ाई की। शिक्षक बनकर नौकरी की। अब रिटायरमेंट के बाद कहीं आना-जाना भी इसी से होता है। उनका दर्द है कि दिव्यांगता की वजह से ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस नहीं बन रहा। जबकि इसकी वजह से वह अब तक हजारों रुपए का चालान कटवा चुके हैं।

ब्लूम चौक पर डीएसपी ने रोकी थी कार
ट्रैफिक डीएसपी भरत सिंह सोलुकी सोमवार दोपहर ब्लूम चौक पर वाहन चैकिंग कर रहे थे। उसी दौरान कार एमपी 21 सीए 5750 निकली। कार का नंबर प्लेट रेड कलर में था। डीएसपी ने नंबर प्लेट बदलवाने के लिए कार सवार को बुलाया। कार गायत्री नगर कटनी निवासी केंद्रीय विद्यालय से रिटायर हिंदी के शिक्षक राम सुदर्शन राय ड्राइवर कर रहे थे। उनका दायां हाथ व बाया पैर कृत्रिम देख डीएसपी भी चौंक पड़े। कार जब्त कर मालवीय चौक थाने ले जाया गया। वहां शिक्षक ने अपनी आपबीती सुनाई। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी ने रांग नंबर प्लेट बदलवाया। ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस न होने पर एक हजार का जुर्माना किया और फिर जाने दिया।
80 हजार से अधिक का चालान कटवा चुके हैं
शिक्षक राम सुदर्शन राय का दर्द छलक आया। बताया कि 36 वर्ष पहले उनके साथ अनहोनी हुई। कटनी में ट्रेन से उतरते समय चपेट में आ गया। जिंदगी तो बच गई, लेकिन हादसे ने अपाहिज बना दिया था। तब मैं दाएं हाथ से ही लिखता था। निराशा के भंवर में डूबने की बजाए मैने अपनी राह खुद बनाई। बाएं हाथ से लिखना-पढ़ना शुरू की। शुरूआती दिक्कतों के बाद अपना काम खुद करने लगा। दिव्यांगता के चलते शादी नहीं हुई। परिवार में कोई नहीं है। पिछले 30 वर्षों से कार ही उनके जिंदगी का एक मात्र सहारा है। दिव्यांगता की वजह से ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस नहीं बना। अब तक 80 हजार रुपए से अधिक का चालान कटवा चुके हैं।
दोस्त की सालगिरह में कटनी से आए थे
राम सुदर्शन राय के मुताबिक उनके दोस्त की 25वीं सालगिरह है। इसी में वह शामिल होने कटनी से 100 किमी दूर जबलपुर आए थे। ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के सवाल पर कहा कि वह हर टेस्ट देने को तैयार हैं। 30 वर्षों से उनकी कार से कभी किसी को एक खरोंच तक नहीं लगी है। जबलपुर आरटीओ संतोष पाल के मुताबिक मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट में दिव्यांगों के लिए सामान्य ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस जारी करने का प्रावधान ही नहीं है। उनके लिए दोनों ओर से कंट्रोलिंग वाले वाहन के लिए ही विशेष तरह का ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस जारी किया जा सकता है।

