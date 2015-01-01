पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमपी को बनाया क्राइम लेस स्टेट:जबलपुर में गृहमंत्री बोले, टुकड़े गैंग सुन लें, ये बीजेपी सरकार है, जिस घर से अफजल निकलेगा, उस घर में घुस कर मारेंगे

जबलपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा जबलपुर में पत्रकारों से मुखातिब
  • बीजेपी के 15 साल के शासन में डकैत, सिमी, नक्सलियों की कमर तोड़ दी, अब एमपी में माफियाओं की बारी

गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने गुरुवार को जबलपुर में बड़ा बयान दिया। निशाने पर बंगाल में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या करने वाले और दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के पीछे के चेहरे थे। गृहमंत्री ने कहा कि 15 वर्षों में एमपी को क्राइम लेस स्टेट बना दिया। टुकड़े गैंग सुन लें, ये बीजेपी सरकार है, जिस घर से अफजल निकलेगा, उस घर में घुस कर मारेंगे।

हमने रीवा-सतना और चंबल बेल्ट में डकैतों का सफाया किया तो खंडवा-खरगोन में सिमी की कमर तोड़ दी। नक्सलियों के हर मूमेंट को एक जिले में सीमित कर दिया है। वहां भी लगातार एनकाउंटर में नक्सली मारे जा रहे हैं। अब बारी है प्रदेश में माफियाओं की। उन्हें भी नेस्तनाबूत कर एमपी को एमपी को शांति का टापू बनाने की बारी है।

देश में संभावनाओं पर आंदोलन कराए जा रहे

देश में संभावनाओं पर आंदोलन कराया जा रहा है। पहले सीएए व एनआरसी के नाम पर ये अफवाह फैलाया गया कि मुसलमानों को पाकिस्तान खदेड़ दिया जाएगा। अब मंडियां बंद होने की अफवाह फैला कर किसानों को भड़काया जा रहा है। हमारे कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और पीएम लगातार कह रहे हैं कि देश में कहीं भी मंडियां बंद नहीं हो रही हैं। न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी जारी रहेगी। पर वे मानने को तैयार नहीं हैं। क्यों, क्योंकि पीछे जो लोग बैठे हैं, वो भारत तेरे टुकड़े होंगे इंशा अल्लाह-इंशा अल्लाह, भारत की बर्बादी तक जंग हमारी जारी रहेगी, अफजल हम शर्मिंदा है, तेरे कातिल जिंदा हैं, तुम कितने अफजल मारोगे, हर घर से अफजल निकलेगा, ये वो लोग हैं। पर हम वो लोग हैं, कि हम घर में घुस कर मारेंगे, जिस घर से अफजल निकलेगा।

नक्सलियों की कमर तोड़ दी है, हमारे जवानों ने

नक्सली की कोई कोशिश कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे। कोर एरिया में नहीं घुसने देंगे। कोई अपराधी एमपी में घुसने नहीं पाएगा, हम भून देंगे। बालाघाट में लगातार नक्सली मारे जा रहे हैं। आज ही हम हॉकफोर्स के जवानों को सम्मानित कर लौटे हैं। एमपी में कोई अपराधी नहीं बचेगा। भू-माफिया, खनन माफिया, सूदखोर, चिटफंड कंपनी चलाने वालों की कमर तोड़ने का अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

सदी के सर्वश्रेष्ठ भ्रष्टतम सीएम थे कमलनाथ

एमपी में भ्रष्टाचार कमलनाथ की सरकार में चरम पर आया था। वल्लभ भवन दलालों का अड्‌डा बन गया था। मप्र की कमलनाथ सरकार सदी की सबसे भ्रष्टतम सरकार है, ऐसा मैने पहले कहा, लेकिन आज मैं कहता हूं कि मप्र में सदी के सर्वश्रेष्ठ भ्रष्टतम मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ थे, ऐसा अप्रेजल रिपोर्ट में आया है। दिग्विजय सिंह माइनिंग माफिया हैं, ऐसा मैं नहीं कहता, तब के उनके मंत्री उमंग सिंह ने कहा था। शराब माफिया कमलनाथ थे, ये अप्रेजल रिपोर्ट में आया है।

बंगाल में ममता राज में अपराधी और माफिया हावी

गृहमंत्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी पर भी निशाना साधा। जबलपुर में बंगाली समाज के बीच से लौटे गृहमंत्री ने कहा कि बंगाल में अगली सरकार बीजेपी की बनने जा रही है। इसी से ममता दीदी बौखलाई हुई हैं। बंगाल में अपराधी व माफिया हावी हैं। इसी कारण बीजेपी नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। उन्हें पता है कि बीजेपी सरकार में, उनका क्या होने वाला है।

अपराध समीक्षा भी की

गृहमंत्री के साथ प्रदेश पुलिस विभाग के मुखिया डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी भी जबलपुर पहुंचे थे। गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा व डीजीपी ने जिले के सभी एएसपी और सीएसपी की बैठक ली। सभी को दो टूक निर्देश दिए कि सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता वाले माफिया अभियान व ऑपरेशन प्रहार के माध्यम से नशे के कारोबार करने वालों की कमर तोड़नी है। उन्होंने जिले के मौजूदा वर्ष के साथ त्रिवर्षीय अपराधों की समीक्षा भी की। इस मौके पर आईजी भगवत सिंह चौहान, एएसपी अमित कुमार, अगम जैन, शिवेश सिंह बघेल, गोपाल खांडेल और सभी सीएसपी मौजूद थे।

