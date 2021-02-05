पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • In Jabalpur, The Rogue Has Built A Hotel In The Flooded Area Of The River, Land Worth Nine Crores And Construction Was Broken

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हिस्ट्रीशीटर के कब्जे से मुक्त हुई नदी:जबलपुर में बदमाश ने नदी के फ्लड एरिया में बनाया है होटल, नौ करोड़ की जमीन ख्राली कराने के साथ तोड़ा गया पक्का निर्माण

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गौर नदी की तलहटी तक हिस्ट्रीशीटर मुन्ना सोनकर ने निर्माण कर लिया था। कार्रवाई के दौरान एक तह से नदी को मुक्त कराया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
गौर नदी की तलहटी तक हिस्ट्रीशीटर मुन्ना सोनकर ने निर्माण कर लिया था। कार्रवाई के दौरान एक तह से नदी को मुक्त कराया गया है।
  • बरेला में क्षेत्र में गौर नदी के तलहटी में बना लिया था रैन बसेरा नाम से होटल और आवास
  • नदी से 100 मीटर की दूरी में कोई भी निर्माण है अवैध, फिर भी तन रही थी तीन मंजिला बिल्डिंग

गौर नदी के कैचमेंट एरिया और हाई फ्लड लेवल क्षेत्र में हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाश ने 39 हजार वर्गफीट में कब्जा कर लिया था। बगैर नगर निगम की अनुमति के उसने तीन मंजिला होटल और लाॅन बना लिया था। शासकीय रास्ते पर कब्जा कर उस पर तीन मंजिला आलीशान घर बनवा रहा था। नदी के 100 मीटर के अंदर हो रहे इस अवैध निर्माण को आज प्रशासन, पुलिस और नगर निगम के संयुक्त अमले ने तोड़ दिया। लगभग दो करोड़ रुपए कीमत का निर्माण तोड़ा गया। वहीं सात करोड़ रुपए की भूमि मुक्त कराई गई।

नदी के 100 मीटर के दायरे में निर्माण प्रतिबंधित है, फिर भी तीन मंजिला भवन तान लिया था।
नदी के 100 मीटर के दायरे में निर्माण प्रतिबंधित है, फिर भी तीन मंजिला भवन तान लिया था।

नदी के 100 मीटर दायरे में है पूरा निर्माण
जानकारी के अनुसार 2008 में मप्र शासन ने नदियों के कैचमेंट एरिया में होने वाले निर्माण को लेकर नियम बनाए थे। इसमें गौर नदी के 100 मीटर के दायरे में किसी तरह का निर्माण अवैध माना गया है। बावजूद गौर में गौरैया घाट निवासी मुन्ना उर्फ सुदर्शन सोनकर ने रैन बसेरा नाम से तीन मंजिला होटल तान रखा है। उसने होटल के पीछे लान और दूसरे निर्माण नदी के कैचमेंट एरिया में कर रखा है। नदी के तट तक पक्का निर्माण करा रखा था। बगल में ही 3300 वर्गफीट शासकीय भूमि पर वह कब्जा कर तीन मंजिला नया भवन भी बनवा रहा था।

कैंचमेंट एरिया में आरोपी ने व्यू प्वाइंट बनाया था, जिसे जेसीबी से तोड़ा गया।
कैंचमेंट एरिया में आरोपी ने व्यू प्वाइंट बनाया था, जिसे जेसीबी से तोड़ा गया।

39 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन खाली कराई गई
आरोपी मुन्ना सोनकर ने 39 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन पर कब्जा कर लिया था। इसकी कीमत सात करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है। एसडीएम नम: शिवाय अरजरिया और एसडीएम रांझी दिव्या अवस्थी के मुताबिक आरोपी ने होटल के तीसरी मंजिल का निर्माण 100 मीटर के नियम लागू होने के बाद किया है। इस कारण इसे भी तोड़ने के लिए सात दिन की मोहलत दी गई है। 4400 वर्गफीट में ये निर्माण है। वहीं बगल में शासकीय रास्ते पर कब्जा कर आवास का निर्माण करा रहा था। दो करोड़ की लागत से तीन मंजिला भवन का निर्माण लगभग कराया जा चुका है, इसे भी तोड़ा जा रहा है।

एसडीएम नम: शिवाय अरजरिया और दिव्या अवस्था को दस्तावेज दिखाते हुए।
एसडीएम नम: शिवाय अरजरिया और दिव्या अवस्था को दस्तावेज दिखाते हुए।

इतना अमला लगा कार्रवाई में
सुबह 11.30 बजे दोनों एसडीएम, डीएसपी अपूर्वा किलेदार, तहसीलदार प्रदीप मिश्रा, सीएसपी केंट भावना मरावी, गोराबाजार चौकी प्रभारी सहित 100 पुलिस कर्मी और नगर निगम के 50 कर्मी दो जेसीबी, दो पोकलेन मशीनों के साथ कार्रवाई में शामिल रहे। शाम तक कब्जा तोड़ने की कार्रवाई जारी रही। अभी अवैध निर्माण बचा हुआ है, जिसे शनिवार को भी तोड़ा जाएगा।

कार्रवाई के दौरान हिस्ट्रीशीटर मुन्ना सोनकर को आया माइनर अटैक।
कार्रवाई के दौरान हिस्ट्रीशीटर मुन्ना सोनकर को आया माइनर अटैक।

कार्रवाई के दौरान विरोध करते हुए आया अटैक
अमला मौके पर कार्रवाई को पहुंचा तो होटल मालिक मुन्ना सोनकर और उसके परिवार की महिलाओं ने विरोध किया। आरोप लगाया कि वह कम्पाउंडिंग की राशि नगर निगम में जमा करने को तैयार है। प्रशासन ने नदी के कैचमेंट एरिया संबंधी नियमों का हवाला देते हुए उसके प्रस्ताव को ठुकरा दिया। इसके बाद आरोपी वहीं सीना पकड़ कर बैठ गया। बोला कि उसके सीने में तेज दर्द हो रहा है। प्रशासन ने तुरंत एम्बुलेंस बुलाकर मुन्ना सोनकर को अस्पताल भिजवाया। बताया जा रहा है कि उसे माइनर अटैक आया है। विक्टाेरिया से उसे जबलपुर निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

होटल के पीछे नदी के कैंचमेंट एरिया में कराए गए निर्माण को तोड़ा गया।
होटल के पीछे नदी के कैंचमेंट एरिया में कराए गए निर्माण को तोड़ा गया।

21 अपराध दर्ज है मुन्ना सोनकर पर
हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाश और भू-माफिया सुदर्शन उर्फ मुन्ना सोनकर के खिलाफ बरेला सहित शहर के अन्य थानों में कुल 21 अपराध दर्ज हैं। 60 वर्षीय आरोपी के खिलाफ 14 प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई हो चुकी है। बेटा भी 307 के प्रकरण में आरोपी रह चुका है। पत्नी शिक्षक है। रैन बसेरा नाम से चर्चित इस होटल में कई तरह की अवैध गतिविधियां संचालित होती थी। खासकर युवक-युवतियों के लिए यह पंसदीदा स्थान था।

आरोपी मुन्ना सोनकर ने रास्ते की जमीन पर कब्जा कर बना लिया था तीन मंजिला भवन।
आरोपी मुन्ना सोनकर ने रास्ते की जमीन पर कब्जा कर बना लिया था तीन मंजिला भवन।
ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें