कर्ज का दलदल:जबलपुर में सूदखोर ने ढाई लाख के एवज में 12 लाख वसूल लिए, 52 लाख रुपए और मांग रहा था

जबलपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • रेलवे में ट्रॉलीमैन है पीड़ित, एक वर्ष पहले लिया था ब्याज पर रकम
  • आरोपी को ब्याज चुकाने में कार, एक्टिवा और पत्नी के जेवर तक बिक गए

ढाई लाख रुपए के एवज में 12 लाख रुपए वसूलने वाला सूदखोर 52 लाख रुपए और मांग रहा था। पीड़ित रेलवे में ट्रॉलीमैन है। सूदखोर को ब्याज की रकम देने के चक्कर में उसे अपनी कार, एक्टिवा और पत्नी के जेवर तक बेच देने पड़े। बावजूद कर्ज के दलदल में धंसता चला गया। अब सूदखोर उस पर मकान बेचने का दबाव डाल रहा था। पीड़ित ने सिविल लाइंस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार देर रात आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

चेक देकर लिया था कर्ज
पुलिस के अनुसार लालमाटी शुक्ला होटल के पास रहने वाला मनोज श्रीवास रेलवे में ट्रालीमैन है। मार्च 2019 में उसने धनी की कुटिया अधारताल निवासी सौरव मेवारी से डेढ़ लाख रुपए उधार लिए थे। इसके बाद उसने 10-20 हजार कर तीन बार में और पैसे लिए। कुल ढाई लाख रुपए के एवज में सौरव मेवारी ने उससे खाली चेक साइन करके लिया था। ब्याज की रकम चुकाने में वह कर्ज के दलदल में धंसता चला गया।

सिविल लाइंस थाना
सिविल लाइंस थाना

एटीएम से निकाल लेता है वेतन
मनोज श्रीवास के मुताबिक आरोपी सौरव ने उसका एटीएम भी अपने पास रख लिया है। वह हर महीने वेतन तक निकाल लेता है। उसने ब्याज की रकम देने के लिए भी कई लोगों से उधार लिए। यहां तक की ब्याज की रकम चुकाने के चक्कर में उसकी कार, एक्टिवा, पत्नी के गहने बिक गए। फिर भी सौरव मेवारी का कर्ज नहीं चुकता हुआ। सौरव उससे 52 लाख रुपए और मांग रहा है। वह उस पर घर बेचने का दबाव डाल रहा है। जबकि उक्त मकान मनोज के नाम पर नहीं है। आए दिन फोन कर पैसों की मांग व धमकी से वह परेशान हो गया।
घर से गिरफ्तार हुआ आरोपी
मनोज श्रीवास ने सिविल लाइंस थाने पहुंच कर आरोपी सौरव मेवारी के खिलाफ धारा 3, 4 मप्र ऋणियों का संरक्षण अधिनियम का प्रकरण दर्ज किया। टीआई धीरज राज के मुताबिक शुक्रवार रात 10 बजे के लगभग उसके धनी कुटिया स्थित घर में दबिश देकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके घर से मनोज श्रीवास द्वारा दिए गए खाली चेक भी बरामद किया। आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। शनिवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

