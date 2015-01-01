पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • In Jabalpur, Thieves Broke The Donation Box Of The Temple And Took It Away, Broke The Lock Of Two Houses.

आस्था पर चोट:जबलपुर में चोरों ने मंदिर की दानपेटी तोड़कर समेट ले गए चढ़ावा, दो घरों का ताला भी टूटा

जबलपुर24 मिनट पहले
मंदिर में चोरी के बाद पहुंची फिंगर प्रिंट टीम
  • जिले के अधारताल, रांझी व माढ़ोताल की घटना

जबलपुर में चोर अधारताल क्षेत्र स्थित मां आदि शक्ति दरबार में दानपेटी तोड़कर चढ़ावा समेट ले गए। सोमवार को चोरी की खबर मिलते ही स्थानीय लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। दानपेटी एक वर्ष से नहीं खुला था। मौके पर एफएसएल और फिंगर प्रिंट की टीम जांच को पहुंची थी। वहीं रांझी व माढ़ोताल क्षेत्र में चोर दो घरों को निशाना बनाते हुए नकदी सहित सोने-चांदी के जेवर और वाहन चुरा ले गए। तीनों ही प्रकरणों में पुलिस ने चोरी का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
सुबह टूटा मिला दानपेटी
अधारताल टीआई शैलेष मिश्रा ने बताया कि महाराजपुर में मां आदिशक्ति दरबार नाम से मंदिर है। मंदिर के पुजारी रामकिशोर दुबे सुबह सात बजे रोज की तरह पूजा करने पहुंचे तो दानपेटी का ताला टूटा मिला। दानपेटी फर्श पर पड़ी थी। उसमें चढ़ावे की रकम गायब थी। रामकिशोर दुबे ने मंदिर समिति के सदस्यों को इसकी खबर दी। मंदिर में चोरी की खबर मिलते ही वहां स्थानीय लोग बड़ी संख्या में एकत्र हो गए। मौके पर एफएसएल और फिंगर प्रिंट की टीम को बुलाया गया।
गेट के ऊपर की ग्रिल तोड़कर घुसे थे चोर
मंदिर के गेट के ऊपर लगे लोहे के ग्रिल तोड़कर चोर अंदर दाखिल हुए थे। एफएसएल और फिंगर प्रिंट टीम ने वहां के हाथों के निशानों की जांच की। आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी पुलिस खंगाल रही है। पुजारी रामकिशोर दुबे के मुताबिक दानपेटी एक वर्ष से नहीं खुली थी। उसमें 80 से 90 हजार रुपए रहा होगा। स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस से जल्द खुलासा करने की मांग की है।

सुनील तिवारी के घर हुई चोरी
सुनील तिवारी के घर हुई चोरी

इधर, ताला तोड़कर घर में चोरी
रांझी थाने में सोमवार को नई बस्ती सुभाष नगर निवासी सुनील तिवारी ने चोरी की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। वह घर में 20 नवंबर को ताला लगाकर काम पर चला गया था। रात में लौटा तो घर का ताला टूटा मिला। अलमारी में रखे 20 हजार रुपए नकदी सहित सोने का मंगलसूत्र, एक जोड़ी टाप्स, एक लोंग, चांदी की पायल, करधन, खुसना, चैन, ब्रेसलेट, बेंदी , 7 जोड़ी बिछिया गायब थी। वहीं सूखा माढ़ोताल निवासी सचिन अहिरवार की बुलेट एमपी 18 एमएच 0544 कोई घर के अंदर से चुरा ले गया।

