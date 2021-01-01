पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • In Jansunwai, The Shramjeevik Safai Karmchari Sangh Complained To The SP And Made Serious Allegations, Demanding Action

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चौकी प्रभारी काे नहीं हटाया तो होगा आंदोलन:जनसुनवाई में श्रमजीवी सफाई कर्मचारी संघ ने एसपी से शिकायत कर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कार्रवाई की मांग

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जनसुनवाई के दौरान एसपी कार्यालय पहुँचे मप्र. श्रमजीवी सफाई कर्मचारी संघ की ओर से प्रदेश महामंत्री नीरज बाल्मीक ने एसपी के नाम एक शिकायत देकर बताया कि बरगी नगर पुलिस चौकी क्षेत्र में वर्दीधारियों के संरक्षण में अपराध हो रहे हैं। अपराधों की रोकथाम करने व चौकी प्रभारी को नहीं हटाए जाने पर संगठन द्वारा उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। शिकायत में बताया गया कि संगठन द्वारा लगातार क्षेत्र में अवैध शराब, सट्टा-जुआ, नशे के कारोबार पर रोक लगाए जाने की माँग की जा रही है, लेकिन पुलिस कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है।

संगठन ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर दो दिन में प्रभारी को नहीं हटाया गया तो संगठन के बैनर तले उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। वहीं कुंडम निवासी केतकी बाई व रांझी संजय नगर निवासी सरला राय ने दंबगों की प्रताड़ना से मुक्ति दिलाने व उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की माँग की है।

गुंडों ने खाली कराया मकान - इसी तरह न्य कंचनपुर शारदा काॅलोनी निवासी श्रीमती मनीषा मिश्रा ने शिकायत देकर बताया कि अधारताल पुलिस के संरक्षण में गुंडोंं ने उनके रहवासी मकान में जबरन घुसकर गृहस्थी का सामान रोड पर फेंक दिया। शिकायत में आरोप लगाया कि इस दौरान उनके पैसे, जेवर व बहुुमूल्य दस्तावेज व गृहस्थी का सामान लूटकर घर पर कब्जा कर लिया गया है। पीड़ित परिवार ने न्याय की गुहार लगाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser