जबलपुर में घूसखोर पर कार्रवाई:जीपीएफ के 4 लाख निकलवाने के लिए शिक्षक से मांगे 6 हजार, लोकायुक्त ने बाबू को रंगेहाथ पकड़ा

जबलपुर16 मिनट पहले
6 हजार की रिश्वत लेने पर कार्रवाई करती लोकायुक्त की टीम
  • जबलपुर लोकायुक्त ने कटनी में की कार्रवाई
  • रिश्वत की राशि लेकर जींस की जेब में रख लिया था आरोपी ने

लोकायुक्त जबलपुर की टीम ने बुधवार को कटनी में शिक्षा विभाग के बाबू को छह हजार रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगेहाथ पकड़ा है। आरोपी ने उक्त रिश्वत एक शिक्षक से 4 लाख रुपए जनरल प्रोविडेंट फंड (जीपीएफ) निकालने के एवज में मांगे थे। शिक्षक ने लोकायुक्त में इसकी शिकायत 5 नवम्बर को की थी। बुधवार दोपहर जैसे ही आरोपी ने रकम ली, टीम ने उसे दबोच लिया। आरोपी के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम का प्रकरण दर्ज कर मौके पर ही जमानत दे दी।

5 नवम्बर को लोकायुक्त में की थी शिकायत
शासकीय माध्यमिक शाला कुंभरवाड़ा, बहोरीबंद जिला कटनी में पदस्थ लट्टी लाल रैदास प्रधानाध्यापक हैं। उन्होंने जीपीएफ से 4 लाख रुपए निकालने का आवेदन दिया था। शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय कूड़ा मरदानगड में पदस्थ लिपिक सतीश कुमार मंडल ने इसके एवज में 6 हजार रुपए मांगे। लट्टी लाल रैदास ने 5 नवम्बर को जबलपुर लोकायुक्त में शिकायत कर दी। दोनों की बातचीत को लोकायुक्त ने ट्रैप किया। इसके बाद उसे गिरफ्तार करने की योजना बनाई।

रकम लेकर बहोरीबंद बस स्टैंड बुलाया
आरोपी सतीश कुमार मंडल ने शिक्षक लट्टी लाल रैदास को रिश्वत की रकम लेकर बुधवार को बहोरीबंद बस स्टैंड बुलाया था। लोकायुक्त के निरीक्षक कमल उइके, स्वप्निल दास, आरक्षक जावेद, अतुल, विजय बिष्ट और जीत सिंह की टीम भी पहुंच गई। लट्टी लाल रैदास ने 6 हजार रुपए दिए। गिनने के बाद आरोपी सतीश कुमार मंडल ने जींस की जेब में डाल दिया, तभी टीम ने दबोच लिया।

पानी हो गया लाला, जींस भी जब्त
लोकायुक्त टीम ने शिक्षक लट्टी लाल रैदास को विशेष रसायन लगे नोट दिए थे। आरोपी का टीम ने हाथ धुलवाया तो पानी लाल हो गया। उसका सेम्पल और आरोपी का जींस जब्त किया। लोकायुक्त टीम ने मौके पर ही कार्रवाई की और फिर आरोपी को जमानत पर छोड़ दिया।

