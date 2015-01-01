पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेकेंड वेव मुहाने पर:अगले 10 दिनों में पता चलेगा कि अब संक्रमण से और कितना खतरा

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार बाहर से आए लोगों से संक्रमण फैलने की ज्यादा आशंका

सितंबर महीने में कोरोना का पीक बीतने के बाद अब उसकी दूसरी लहर मुहाने पर है। इसके लिए अगले 10 से 12 दिन सबसे महत्वपूर्ण माने जा रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि जिस तरह दिल्ली व अन्य शहरों में नए संक्रमित मिलने का सिलसिला बढ़ा है, कमोबेश यही स्थिति यहाँ भी बन सकती है। दूसरे शहरों विशेषकर दिल्ली-मुंबई में कार्यरत यहाँ के नागरिक परिवार के साथ त्यौहार मनाने आए, वहीं बहुत से लोग दूसरे शहर भी गए। अब अगले 10 दिनों में इनसे संक्रमण फैला या नहीं इसका पता चलेगा। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि दूसरी लहर को लेकर जिस तरह की बातें की जा रही हैं, काफी संभावना है कि वह स्थिति नहीं बनेगी। एक समय था जब मेडिकल में कोविड मरीजों के लिए एक-एक पलंग के लिए मारामारी थी, वहीं आज यहाँ 45 के करीब ही कोरोना मरीज इलाजरत हैं।

बीमार होंगे तो इलाज जरूरी
मेडिकल कालेज के कोविड प्रभारी डॉ. संजय भारती का मानना है कि वर्तमान में यहाँ स्थिति अंडर कंट्रोल जैसी है, दीपावली में जिस तरह लोगों ने इसके प्रति बेफिक्री दिखाई है उसका असर अधिकतम 10 दिन में सामने आ जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमित बिना चिकित्सकीय सलाह के अधिकतम 5 से 7 दिन तक ही रह सकता है, संक्रमण के असर पर तकलीफ बढ़ेगी उस स्थिति में इलाज के लिए डाॅक्टर के पास जाना ही होगा। बाहर से आए और दूसरे शहर से होकर आए लोगों ने अगर दूसरों को संक्रमित किया है तो इसकी जानकारी परिवार या करीबी के बीमार होने से पता चल जाएगी।

निमोनिया तो हर बार बढ़ता है
वर्तमान स्थिति में साधारण निमोनिया के मरीज को भी कोविड सस्पेक्ट माना जा रहा है, इसकी प्रारंभिक जाँच चेस्ट एक्सरे से हो जाती है। डॉ. भारती ने बताया कि निमोनिया में फेफड़ों में संक्रमण होता है। इसके बैक्टीरियल होने पर एंटीबॉयोटिक दवाएँ कारगर हैं, लेकिन वायरल निमोनिया का इलाज मुश्किल है। वर्तमान में ठंड बढ़ने से इसके मरीज बढ़ेंगे, शुरूआत होते ही चिकित्सकीय सलाह से इलाज जरूरी है। इस समय में यदि कोरोना संक्रमण भी तेज हुआ तो परेशानी बढ़ सकती है।

कोविड मरीजों की अलग ओपीडी
मेडिकल में कोविड से संक्रमित हो चुके मरीजों के लिए अलग से ओपीडी दो दिन में शुरू की जाएगी। यहाँ सिर्फ पोस्ट-कोविड मरीजों को इलाज के साथ ही काउंसलिंग के साथ ही मनोचिकित्सक से परामर्श मिलेगा। 60 से अधिक उम्र के कई मरीजों को संक्रमण मुक्त होने के बाद भी परेशानियाँ हो रही हैं। इसमें कमजोरी, पेट संबंधी समस्या के साथ ही व्यवहार व स्मरण शक्ति में भी बदलाव देखा जा रहा है। डॉ. भारती के अनुसार पोस्ट-कोविड पेशेंट ओपीडी में मरीजों का सारा रिकाॅर्ड रखा जाएगा।

कोरोना पाॅजिटिव जहाँ ज्यादा मिल रहे वहाँ सावधानी की ज्यादा जरूरत

कोरोना पाॅजिटिव जहाँ ज्यादा मिल रहे वहाँ सावधानी की ज्यादा जरूरत
कोरोना कण्ट्रोल एण्ड कमाण्ड सेंटर का निरीक्षण कर कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने कोरोना सबंधी प्राप्त डेटा का डिटेल एनालिसिस करने तथा प्रो-एक्टिव होकर उन क्षेत्रों में सभी एहतियाती कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिये जहाँ से ज्यादा संख्या में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज निकल रहे हैं। उन्होंने इन क्षेत्रों में कोरोना संदिग्ध एवं कोमोरबिडिटी से पीड़ित व्यक्तियों को चिन्हित करने तथा सैम्पल की संख्या बढ़ाने के निर्देश भी दिये, ताकि मरीजों का अर्ली आइडेंटिफिकेशन किया जा सके, उन्हें समय पर अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किया जा सके तथा उपचार भी प्रारम्भ किया जा सके। निरीक्षण के दौरान कलेक्टर ने काॅन्ट्रेक्ट ट्रेसिंग की व्यवस्था को भी और सुदृढ़ करने की जरूरत बताई।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के सम्पर्क में आये लोगों की तलाश कर उन्हें क्वारंटीन करना होगा। बुजुर्गों की सुरक्षा के लिये चलाये जा रहे वृद्धजन सुरक्षा अभियान को और आक्रामक स्वरूप प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने कहा अभियान के तहत चिन्हित बुजुर्गों से कोरोना कन्ट्रोल रूम के जरिये सम्पर्क किया जाये तथा उन्हें कोरोना से बचाव के लिये बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों से अवगत कराया जाये। इस दौरान जिला पंचायत के सीईओ प्रियंक मिश्रा, स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ आशीष पाठक एवं सीएमएचओ डॉ. रत्नेश कुररिया सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी संबंधित अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

