पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • In The Adhartaal, Four Miscreants Stabbed A Young Man With Six Knives And In Gorakhpur, Three Accused Beat A Young Man

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जबलपुर में चाकूबाज बने सिरदर्द:अधारताल में युवक पर चार बदमाशों ने चाकू से छह वार तो गोरखपुर में तीन आरोपियों ने युवक को किया अधमरा

जबलपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधारताल में चाकूबाजी की घटना में घायल समीर
  • अधारताल क्षेत्र के शोभापुर भड़पुरा में एक वर्ष पहले की रंजिश में चार बदमाशों ने युवक पर किया हमला
  • वहीं गोरखपुर में तीन बदमाशों ने रंजिश में लाठी-चाकू से युवक पर किया जानलेवा वार

जबलपुर में चाकूबाज सिरदर्द बनते जा रहे हैं। अधारताल में बाइक सवार चार बदमाशों ने एक युवक पर चाकू से जानलेवा वार कर दिया। वहीं गोरखपुर में मंगलवार देर रात तीन बदमाशों ने एक युवक पर लाठी व चाकू से वार कर अधमरा कर दिया। दोनों घायलों में एक को निजी अस्पताल तो दूसरे को मेडिकल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दोनों प्रकरणों में पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।
अधारताल क्षेत्र के शोभापुर भड़पुरा पानी टंकी के पास रहने वाला समीर उर्फ मोंटी शुक्ला (23) रामलीला मैदान बाई का बगीचा के पास टपरे में पान बेचता है। एक वर्ष पहले उसकी चांदमारी तलैया कांचघर निवासी अज्जू कुचबंधिया, आशिक कुचबंधिया, विनय और शोभापुर निवासी प्रवीण रजक से एक पार्टी समारोह में मारपीट हुई थी। इसी रंजिश में चारों ने मंगलवार रात को समीर पर चाकू से जानलेवा वार किया।
बाइक से पीछा कर रास्ते में रोका
निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती समीर ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह रात साढ़े नौ बजे राशन लेने निकला था। घर से थोड़ी दूरी पर पहुंचा था कि तभी दो बाइक से पीछा करते हुए चारों आरोपी पहुंचे और उसे रोक लिया। चारों ने चाकू से उस पर ताबड़तोड़, पेट, पीठ, कमर के नीचे कुल छह वार कर दिए। खून से लथपथ हालत में समीर ने भाग कर किसी तरह जान बचाई। शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग मदद को दौड़े, तब आरोपी भागे।
आधी रात युवक को किया अधमरा
उधर, गोरखपुर पुलिस के मुताबिक सेठीनगर गुप्तेश्वर निवासी नीरज सोंधिया पर इंदिरा नगर में मंगलवार रात पौने 12 बजे जानलेवा वार हुआ। आरोपी विक्की ठाकुर, विक्की सोनकर व राहुल ने रंजिश में लाठी व चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ कई वार कर नीरज को अधमरा कर दिया था। नीरज को मेडिकल में भर्ती कराया गया। टीआई सारिका पांडे ने बताया कि नीरज भी आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति का है। आरोपियों पर हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें