जेल अधीक्षक को राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार:जेल में अभिनव नवाचार ने दिलाया सम्मान, राष्ट्रपति के विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से हुए सम्मानित

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
जबलपुर सेंट्रल जेल अधीक्षक गोपाल ताम्रकार को राष्ट्रपति के विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किया गया - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 31 वर्ष के सेवाकाल में जेल में सुधार और नवाचार कर बंदियों की जिंदगी बदलने का कर चुके हैं प्रयास,
  • 15 अगस्त 2021 को मिलेगा पदक, वर्ष 2005 में राष्ट्रपति के सराहनीय सेवा से भी हो चुके हैं सम्मानित

जबलपुर सेंट्रल जेल के अधीक्षक गोपाल प्रसाद ताम्रकार को विशिष्ट सेवा पदक के लिए राष्ट्रपति पदक से सम्मानित करने की घोषणा हुई है। 31 वर्ष के सेवाकाल में उन्होंने जेल में कई सुधार और नवाचार कर बंदियों की जिंदगी बदलने का प्रयास किया है। उनके कई अभिनव पहल बाद में प्रदेश भर की जेलों में लागू हुआ। कोरोना संक्रमण की शुरूआत से पहले उन्होंने इस महामारी को देखते हुए सेंट्रल जेल में बंदियों से ट्रिपल लेयर का मास्क तैयार कराया था, जो शुरूआती चरण में काफी उपयोगी साबित हुआ।

15 अगस्त को मिलेगा ये पुरस्कार
जेल अधीक्षक गोपाल प्रसाद वर्तमान में DIG जेल जबलपुर रेंज का भी प्रभार संभाल रहे हैं। राष्ट्रपति के हाथों ये विशिष्ट सेवा पदक उन्हें 15 अगस्त 2021 को प्रदान किया जाएगा। इससे पहले वे 2005 में राष्ट्रपति के सराहनीय सेवा से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं।
31 वर्ष की सेवा हाे चुकी है पूरी
जेल अधीक्षक ताम्रकार ने 7 फरवरी 1989 को जेल विभाग में जेल अधीक्षक पद से अपनी सेवा प्रारंभ की। 31 वर्ष की अब तक सेवा में कई नवाचारों और बंदियों के पुनर्वास में योगदान दे चुके हैं। इसके लिए वे कई प्रशंसा व पुरस्कार के साथ मेडल से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं।
ये पुरस्कार पा चुके

  • वर्ष 1999 में मानव अधिकारों का प्रशिक्षण के लिए पहले जेल अधिकारी के तौर पर लंदन भेजा गया।
  • वर्ष 2018 में एमपी जेल विभाग में प्रथम बार प्रारम्भ किया जाने वाले महानिदेशक का प्रशस्ति चिन्ह से भी सम्मानित किया गया है।

ये नवाचार कर चुके

  • 2 अक्तूबर 1992 गांधी जयंती को दुर्ग जेल में देश का पहला जेल झूला घर शुरू कराया।
  • वर्ष 2005 में केंद्रीय जेल भोपाल में जेल का प्रथम बंदी हित दिवस समारोह आयोजित की। वहीं जेल बंदियों की सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कराया।
  • 18 जून 2006 को केंद्रीय जेल भोपाल में निरुद्ध गरीब बंदियों की बेटियों का पहली बार सामूहिक विवाह का आयोजन कराया।
  • वर्ष 2004 में भोपाल में क्षेत्रीय जेल प्रबंधन एवं शोध संस्थान की स्थापना कर जेल अधिकारियों को बेसिक ट्रेनिंग दिलाने वाली एक संस्था स्थापित कराई।
  • केंद्रीय जेल जबलपुर का 13 जून 2007 को तत्कालीन सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान से नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस नामकरण कराया।

ये पहल रही सराहनीय
केंद्रीय जेल जबलपुर में प्रदेश के पहले नशा मुक्ति केंद्र की स्थापना कराई। पहली बार जबलपुर जेल के बंदियों की आर्केस्ट्रा को शहरवासियों के बीच ले गए। तरंग ऑडिटोरियम में बंदियों की नुक्कड़ नाटक और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति कराई। जेल में आधुनिक मुलाकात टफन ग्लास और इंटरकॉम से बंदियों की बातचीत की आधुनिक प्रणाली को स्थापित कराया, जो बाद में पूरे प्रदेश में लागू हुआ।
इग्नू का स्टडी सेंटर की स्थापना कराया

  • केंद्रीय जेल जबलपुर में देश के पहले इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय की का स्टडी सेंटर स्थापित कराया। जेल बंदियों को एमबीए आदि की शिक्षा उपलब्ध कराई।
  • केंद्रीय जेल जबलपुर परिसर में वर्ष 2010 में जेल के बाहर तालाब का निर्माण कराया। जेल के जल स्रोत गर्मी में सुख जाया करते थे। अब ये वर्षभर जल से भरे रहते हैं।
  • केंद्रीय जेल जबलपुर में अपने पहले कार्यकाल वर्ष 2007 से 2012 के मध्य 50 नए बैरक बनवाए। दूसरे कार्यकल में वर्ष 2018 के बाद सभी को शुरू किया। कोरोना के समय में 50 कमरों को आइसोलेशन बैरक में तब्दील किया।
