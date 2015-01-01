पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत:जबलपुर से भोपाल के बीच एक दिसंबर से चलेगी इंटरसिटी और रेवांचल एक्सप्रेस

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जबलपुर रेल मंडल ने दोनों ट्रेनों को एक दिसंबर से चलाने का निर्णय लिया है।
  • जबलपुर रेल मंडल ने लिया निर्णय
  • अब भोपाल के लिए तीन ट्रेनों का रहेगा विकल्प

कोरोना के चलते मार्च से बंद चल रही जबलपुर-भोपाल इंटरसिटी और रीवा-भोपाल के बीच संचालित रेवांचल एक्सप्रेस एक दिसंबर से चालू हो जाएगी। जबलपुर रेल मंडल ने दोनों ट्रेनों के संचालन का निर्णय लिया है। इससे जबलपुर से भोपाल जाने के लिए यात्रियों के पास तीन ट्रेनों का विकल्प होगा। अभी ओवरनाइट और सुबह जनशताब्दी का ही संचालन हो रहा है।

शाम चार बजे जबलपुर से होगी रवाना
जबलपुर से भोपाल जाने के लिए सुबह और रात को ही ट्रेनें हैं। दोपहर और शाम के वक्त नहीं थी। रेलवे ने इंटरसिटी का संचालन फिर से शुरू कर रेल यात्रियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। इसके साथ ही रीवा से भोपाल के बीच कटनी होकर जाने वाली रेवांचल एक्सप्रेस भी एक दिसंबर से चलेगी। दोनों ही ट्रेनों के समय में बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। इंटरसिटी शाम चार बजे जबलपुर से रवाना होगी और रात 10.30 बजे हबीबगंज पहुंचेगी। वहीं, सुबह 5.10 बजे भोपाल से रवाना होकर सुबह 10 बजे जबलपुर पहुंचेगी।

पटरी पर आने लगा ट्रेनों का संचालन
इसी तरह, रेवांचल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन रीवा से रात 08:05 बजे निकलती है और सुबह 06:05 बजे हबीबगंज पहुंचती है। यह ट्रेन कटनी सहित करीब 15 स्टेशनों पर रुकती है। कोरोना के चलते आठ महीने से प्रभावित चल रही ट्रेनों का संचालन फिर से पटरी पर आने लगी है। जबलपुर रेल मंडल पूर्व में संचालित एक-एक ट्रेनों को फिर से चालू कर रही है। अब जबलपुर-भोपाल के बीच सुबह, शाम व रात को जाने का विकल्प उपलब्ध हो गया है। इंटरसिटी डेली अपडाउन करने वालों की लाइफ लाइन है। नरसिंहपुर, गाडरवारा और यहां तक कि इटारसी से भी कई लोग यहां जॉब या पढ़ाई के सिलसिले में इस ट्रेन से आते हैं।

