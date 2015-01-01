पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेवा:200 जरूरतमंदों को भोजन करा रहा इस्कॉन

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फूड फॉर लाइफ कार्यक्रम के तहत चलाई जा रही योजना

इस्कॉन द्वारा दो वर्षों से विश्व व्यापी फूड फॉर लाइफ कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रतिदिन 200 जरूरतमंदों को शुद्ध पौष्टिक भोजन उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है। जन सहयोग से इस्कॉन मंदिर द्वारा एक अत्याधुनिक फूड किचन एवं भोजन वितरण के लिए समर्पित गाड़ी का अनावरण अदितिपुत्र दास एवं इस्कॉन कमेटी के चेयरमैन डाॅ. कैलाश गुप्ता द्वारा किया गया। इस्कॉन संस्था जनभागीदारी के द्वारा प्रतिदिन 500 जरूरतमंदों को नि:शुल्क भोजन कराया जाएगा। मंदिर प्रबंधन ने लोगों से अपील की है कि वे अपने जन्मदिन, सालगिरह एवं अन्य विशेष तिथियों पर इस आंदोलन को आगे बढ़ाएँ।

उल्लेखनीय है विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के आँकड़ों के अनुसार प्रतिदिन 25000 व्यक्ति भुखमरी के कारण मौत के मुँह में चले जाते हैं। जिनमें 10000 बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा कुपोषित और रक्त की कमी से ग्रसित बच्चे निवास करते हैं। वर्तमान में इस्कॉन संस्था द्वारा भारत में प्रतिदिन 22 लाख लोगों को भोजन उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम में अरुण तिवारी, श्याम सुहाने, डाॅ. अमलकंती सेन, डाॅ. हिमांशु आचार्य आदि उपस्थित रहे।पी-3

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें