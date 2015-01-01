पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खुशी के पर्व में बेबसी का गम:हमारी तो किस्मत में ही अँधेरा लिख दिया गया, हम क्या दीवाली मनाएँ

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ठंड, बारिश और गर्मी तिरपाल में ही कट रही जिंदगी, दीपावली जैसा पर्व भी उदासी में ही मनेगा

खुशियों का त्योहार है दीपावली। पर्व की खूबी भी यही है, जिनके हिस्से में कम रोशनी है ऐसे घर भी जगमगा उठते हैं इस दिन। दीपक से निकलने वाला प्रकाश पुंज भी एकरूपता का संदेश देता है। वैसे तो कोई भी ऐसा तबका नहीं रहा, जिसने संक्रमण के सितम काे न झेला हो। इतना जरूर है कि मेहनतकश लोगों के हिस्से में ज्यादा परेशानियाँ आईं और वह सिलसिला अभी थमा भी नहीं है। तंगहाली और बेबसी जरूर हारती जा रही है, लेकिन शहर में ऐसे भी हिस्से हैं जहाँ दीपावली की खुशियों के बीच जिंदगी का संघर्ष ज्यादा नजर आता है।

पहाड़ी से विस्थापित परिवारों के लिए पिछली दीपावली को भुला पाना आसान नहीं है। वे कहते हैं कई त्योहार कटी-फटी तिरपाल के नीचे गुजर गए दीपावली की रात भी ऐसे ही गुजर जाएगी। स्टेशन पर सीमित गाड़ियों का गम कुली और वेंडरों को खुशियाँ मनाने की इजाजत नहीं दे रहा। लेकिन दूसरा पहलू यह भी है कि 9 महीनों के बाद घर-आँगन में त्योहार की खुशियाँ उतरने आ रही हैं। कारोबार बढ़ा है, बाजारों में रौनक आई है और उम्मीद की जा सकती है कि इसी रौनक का एक छोटा सा हिस्सा उन घरों तक भी पहुँचेगा जो गमगीन हैं, परेशान और हताश हैं।

हमारी तो किस्मत में ही अँधेरा लिख दिया गया, हम क्या दीवाली मनाएँ
हम पहाड़ी पर थे तो हमें अवैध करार दिया गया और बुल्डोजर चलाकर हमारे मकान तोड़े गए। हम गरीब हैं न इसलिए हमारी कोई सुनता नहीं था। डम्पर में डालकर हमें यहाँ जंगल में छोड़ दिया गया और 4 बाँस, थोड़ी रस्सी और एक तिरपाल देकर कहा गया कुछ दिन रहो तुमको खूब सारा पैसा देंगे जिससे मकान बना लेना। बाँस और रस्सी देखकर तो ऐसा लगा जैसे ठठरी बाँध लें खुद की और सो जाएँ हमेशा के लिए, लेकिन बच्चों का मुँह देखकर ऐसा भी नहीं कर सकते थे। दो साल होने वाले हैं हर मौसम झेल लिया कई तिरपाल बदल लिए लेकिन खूब सारा पैसा नहीं मिला। दीवाली क्या मनाएँगे किस्मत में अँधेरा लिखा है। हाेली भी मना ली और दशहरा में रावण को मरते हुए भी देख लिया बस ये गरीबी जिस दिन मर जाएगी तो हम समझेंगे हमारी दीवाली आ गई।

आंख में आँसू लिए मोहन कोल ने जब अपनी व्यथा बताई तो लगा सच में गरीबों की कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है। मोहन जैसे करीब 3 हजार परिवारों को मदन महल की पहाड़ी से विस्थापित किया गया था। फिलहाल यहाँ करीब 15 सौ से अधिक परिवार हैं जिनमें से कुछ को पहली किस्त मिली है। इन्हीं में 2 सौ से अधिक परिवार तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें कोई किस्त नहीं मिल पाई।

तिलहरी में जिन लोगाें को पट्टे मिल गए थे उनमें से 843 को पहली किस्त मिल गई है, 550 लोगों को दूसरी किस्त भी दे दी गई है। 150 के करीब लोगों को पट्टे बाद में मिले इसलिए उनके दस्तावेज जमा कराए गए हैं। अन्य सुविधाएँ भी प्रदान की जा रही हैं।
सुनील दुबे, नोडल अधिकारी नगर निगम

भरपेट खाना खा पाए तो समझ लेंगे परिवार के साथ दीपावली मना ली ..
कई-कई दिनों तक काम नहीं मिलता, कभी मिलता भी है तो 50-100 रुपए का .. इतने कम पैसों से तो परिवार का पेट भी नहीं भरता.. जिस दिन भर पेट खा पाएँगे, उसी दिन समझ लेंगे कि परिवार के साथ दीपावली मना ली .. यह कहना है मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों का सामान उठाने वाले मेहनतकश कुलियों का, जो कोरोनाकाल मेें सीमित ट्रेनों के चलने के कारण आर्थिक तंगी को भोग रहे हैं। कुलियों की तरह ट्रेन और स्टेशन पर खाने-पीने की सामग्री बेचकर अपना और अपने परिवार का पेट पालने वाले वेंडर्स भी परेशान हैं। वेंडर्स का कहना है कि कोरोनाकाल में यात्री वेंडर्स से खाद्य सामग्री खरीदने से परहेज कर रहे हैं।

कभी काम मिलता है तो कभी बोहनी तक नहीं| स्टेशन पर काम करने वाले कुलियों विजय सिंह, टोनी गुप्ता, सोनू यादव, लालू, राजू भुल्लर, अशोक गामा, शशिकांत, नीरज गुप्ता, हीरा आदि ने कोरोनाकाल में छूटती जा रही रोजी-रोटी का दर्द बयाँ करते हुए कहा कि इस बार दीपावली पर प्रकाश की जगह अँधकार और आर्थिक तंगी का डर सता रहा है। अब तो कोई उधारी भी नहीं देता। इन दिनों कभी काम मिलता है ताे कभी बिना बोहनी के शाम को घर लौटने की नौबत आ जाती है। पहले ट्रॉली बैग फिर एस्केलेटर्स ने कुलियों का रोजगार छीन लिया है।

स्टेशन पर मिलने वाले फूड आइटम्स कोई खरीदना नहीं चाहता | वहीं मुख्य स्टेशन पर कार्यरत वेंडर्स अशोक, दिनेश, जगदम्बा, अनिल आदि ने कहा कि कोरोनाकाल में यात्री स्टेशन पर बिकने वाले फूड आइटम्स नहीं खरीदना चाहते इसलिए कमजोर बिक्री के कारण वेंडर्स की हालत खस्ता है।

दीपावली तो मनानी है, लेकिन सुरक्षा के साथ पर्यावरण का भी ध्यान जरूरी
कोरोना काल में स्कूलों में इन दिनों चल रहीं ऑनलाइन क्लासों में छात्रों को दीपावली का त्योहार पूरी सुरक्षा के साथ मनाने की टीचरों द्वारा समझाइश तो दी जा रही है, साथ ही यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि हम सभी को मिलकर पर्यावरण का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। कोरोना के इस दौर में सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षकों की दीपावली इस साल मीठी रहेगी, क्योंकि उन्हें समय पर पूरी पगार मिल चुकी है। वहीं कई निजी स्कूलों में अभी भी पगार में कटौती होने के कारण वहाँ के कई टीचरों की दीपावली इस साल फीकी रहेगी। हिन्दुओं के सबसे बड़े पर्व पर ऑनलाइन क्लासों के जरिए निजी व सरकारी स्कूलों के टीचरों द्वारा छात्रों को एहतियात बरतने की हरसंभव सलाह दी जा रही है। नेपियर टाउन में रहने वाले कक्षा 8वीं के छात्र अनिकेत ने बताया कि टीचरों ने काफी अच्छे से उन्हें समझाइश दी है कि क्या करें क्या न करें।

बच्चों को बताया क्या करें-क्या नहीं

  • जहाँ तक हो सके परिजनों की मौजूदगी में ही पटाखे जलाएँ।
  • अपनी सेहत का ध्यान रखें। मिलावटी मिठाइयों से परहेज करें।
  • हाथ सेनिटाइज करके पटाखे या दीपक बिल्कुल भी न जलाएँ।
  • परिचितों या दोस्तों से मिलते समय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें।

ऑनलाइन मीटिंग में कहा- जमा करें ट्यूशन फीस| कुछ अभिभावकों ने ट्यूशन फीस का भुगतान ही नहीं किया। अब निजी स्कूलों द्वारा पेरेंट्स की ऑनलाइन मीटिंग बुलाकर उन्हें ट्यूशन फीस जमा करने कहा जा रहा है, ताकि वे शिक्षकों को वेतन भुगतान कर सकें और उनकी दीपावली भी अच्छी हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें