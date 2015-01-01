पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूरा शहर जाम की चपेट में:जहाँ से निकले वहीं जाकर फँसे गलियों से निकलना भारी पड़ा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
बुधवार को शहर का ट्रैफिक अराजकता की सीमा पार गया। शायद ही ऐसा कोई रास्ता बचा होगा जो जाम से न कराह रहा हो। छोटे बड़े वाहनों की अत्यधिक संख्या और जगह-जगह ट्रैफिक पुलिस की बैरिकेडिंग से राहगीर खासे परेशान हुए। दोपहर 2 से 4 बजे तक तो ऐसे हालात थे कि हर मार्ग से लोगों को वापस लौटना पड़ रहा था। झुंझलाहट में कई स्थानों पर वाहन चालक लड़ाई-झगड़ा तक करते नजर आए।

गोलाबाजार के सभी मार्ग इस दौरान बंद कर दिए गए थे, अंडर ब्रिज पहले से बंद है। आगा चौक ईदगाह के आसपास की सड़कों पर बेतरतीब खड़ी बसों के कारण, यहाँ के सभी सह मार्गों पर वाहनों का हुजूम दिखाई दिया। शंकर घी भंडार की गली, कछियाना मार्ग, निवाड़गंज, फूल मंडी, खोवा मंडी, दीक्षितपुरा, सराफा, छोटा व बड़ा फुहारा, तुलाराम चौक आदि मार्गों के जरिए बाहर निकलने के प्रयास में राहगीर बेहद बुरे तरीके से फँस गए। यहाँ राहत देने ट्रैफिक पुलिस भी नहीं रही।

आखिर निकलें कहाँ से
बल्देवबाग की तरफ से आने वालों ने सबसे ज्यादा मुसीबत झेली। उखरी में जाम की वजह से विजय नगर व यहाँ आसपास की दर्जनों कॉलोनियों के रहवासी परेशान हुए।
फ्लाई ओव्हर निर्माण के कारण वैसे भी रोजाना रानीताल मार्ग पर जाम लगता है लेकिन आज तो हद ही हो गई। वाहनों की रेलमपेल से स्थिति भयावह नजर आ रही थी।

ये मार्ग जाम से जूझे

  • रसल चौक से चौथा पुल, रसल चौक से ब्लूम चौक तक।
  • इधर गेट नंबर 2 व 4 से मदन महल होकर ब्लूम चौक, इधर मालवीय चौक से तीन पत्ती तक।
  • स्टेडियम के आसपास के सभी मार्ग, स्नेह नगर मार्ग, गढ़ा गुलौआ रोड।
  • रद्दी चौकी से घमापुर तक, यहाँ के भीतरी मार्ग से निकलना मुश्किल रहा।

क्या थीं जाम की वजहें

  • जहाँ मन मर्जी सड़क पर बसें, चारपहिया, दोपहिया वाहन खड़े होना।
  • हर मुख्य मार्ग पर बैरिकेडिंग से वाहनों का टर्न करना।
  • राहगीरों को बाहर निकलने सह मार्गों की जानकारी न देना।
