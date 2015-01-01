पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी ऑफिस के पास दांव:पाटन में आईटीआई के पास, मझौली में तहसील कार्यालय के पीछे चल रहा जुआ, 16 जुआरियों से 2.92 लाख जब्त

जबलपुर25 मिनट पहले
जुआरियों से जब्त लाखों रुपए व मोबाइल
  • क्राइम ब्रांच ने पाटन और मझौली पुलिस के साथ की संयुक्त कार्रवाई

क्राइम ब्रांच ने पाटन और मझौली पुलिस के साथ दो जुआ अड्‌डों पर दबिश देकर 16 जुआरियों से 2.92 रुपए जब्त किए। पाटन में आईटीआई के पीछे नहर के पास, तो मझौली में तहसील कार्यालय के पीछे ही जुआ अड्‌डा संचालित था। दोनाें ही प्रकरणों में पुलिस ने जुआ एक्ट की कार्रवाई की है।

पाटन पुलिस द्वारा जब्त 2.34 लाख रुपए।
पाटन पुलिस द्वारा जब्त 2.34 लाख रुपए।

टेंट लगाकर खेल रहे थे
पाटन पुलिस के साथ क्राइम ब्रांच ने गुरुवार देर रात सवा दो बजे आईटीआई पाटन के पीछे नहर के पास दबिश दी। यहां लोग टेंट लगाकर जुआ खेल रहे थे। तीन जुआरी भाग निकले। वहीं, मौके से कांचघर निवासी संजीव पटेल, राजेंद्र मिश्रा हर्ष पटेल, सौरभ जैन, जितेंद्र रजक व आनंद तिवारी को दबोचा। जुआरियों के पास से कुल 2.34 लाख रुपए जब्त किए।

पाटन पुलिस द्वारा जुआरियों से जब्त रुपए
पाटन पुलिस द्वारा जुआरियों से जब्त रुपए

तहसील कार्यालय के पीछे तालाब किनारे जुआ
क्राइम ब्रांच ने इसके बाद मझौली पुलिस के साथ तहसील कार्यालय के पीछे संचालित जुआ फड़ पर दबिश दी। यहां तालाब किनारे जुआ खेल रहे थे। मौके से धर्मेंद्र चौरिसया, विनोद रैकवार, नरेंद्र कुमार साहू, सोनू साहू, मंजू ठाकुर, पप्पू सोनकर, कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा, पराग दीप, आशीष साहू, रजनीश उरैया से 57 हजार रुपए जब्त किए।

मझौली पुलिस द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई।
मझौली पुलिस द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई।

शहर से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में शिफ्ट
शहर में कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के जुआ फड़ पर कार्रवाई के बाद से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जुआ फड़ शिफ्ट हो गया है। जिले में दीवाली के समय से शुरू हुआ जुआ फड़ कई क्षेत्रों में अब भी संचालित हो रहा है। यही कारण है कि पिछले 10 दिनों में पुलिस ने 15 जुआ फड़ पर दबिश देकर 8 लाख रुपए जब्त किए।

