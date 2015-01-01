पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइको है ये मनचला:युवतियों के मोबाइल पर अश्लील मैसेज और फोटो भेज करता था परेशान, जबलपुर पुलिस ने भोपाल से दबोचा

जबलपुर21 मिनट पहले
घमापुर थाने की पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया
  • कई युवतियों को कर चुका परेशान, स्टेट साइबर सेल भी पूर्व में कर चुकी है गिरफ्तार

घमापुर पुलिस ने भोपाल से एक 24 वर्षीय युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। ये मनचला साइको किस्म का है। अलग-अलग मोबाइल नंबरों से रांग नंबरों पर कॉल करता है। जैसे ही किसी नंबर पर उसकी बात युवती या महिला से होती है, वह उसके पीछे पड़ जाता है। बातचीत का क्रम शुरू कर वह सामने वाले से अश्लीलता पर उतर आता है। यहां तक कि वह अश्लील मैसेज और फोटो भेज कर परेशान करता है। ऐसा 28 से अधिक युवतियों के साथ कर चुका है। पूर्व में उसे जबलपुर की स्टेट साइबर सेल की टीम ने भी गिरफ्तार किया था, लेकिन जमानत पर छूटते ही वह फिर से अपनी हरकतें शुरू कर देता है।

युवती ने एसपी से की थी शिकायत
एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने बताया कि 21 नवंबर को 24 वर्षीय युवती ने शिकायत की थी कि उसके मोबाइल पर 15 नवंबर की रात 9.15 बजे एक रांग नंबर से कॉल आया। युवती ने कॉल रिसीव किया तो फोन करने वाले की भाषा बदल गई। वह उससे अश्लील बातें करने लगा। युवती ने कॉल कट कर दिया। कुछ देर बाद उसके व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर अश्लील फोटो, मैसेज आने लगे। युवती के परिवार वालों ने मना किया तो वह विवाद करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगा।

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

घमापुर में दर्ज हुआ प्रकरण
एसपी के निर्देश पर घमापुर थाने में आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 507, 354 क(1) (आई), 354 क(1)(आई.आई.आई.) भादवि और 67, 67 ए सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी अधिनियम का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया। साइबर सेल की मदद से पुलिस ने आरोपी के बारे में पता लगाया। आरोपी भोपाल में मौजूद होना पाया गया। इसके बाद एक टीम वहां भेजी गई। टीम ने नवाब कॉलोनी नई गल्ला मंडी भोपाल निवासी साजिद खान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उसका मोबाइल भी जब्त कर लिया।
कई युवतियों को कर चुका है परेशान
पूछताछ में पता चला कि साजिद इसी तरह कई युवतियों और महिलाओं को परेशान कर चुका है। पूर्व में स्टेट साइबर सेल जबलपुर जोन की टीम ने भी उसे इसी तरह के एक प्रकरण में गिरफ्तार किया था। बावजूद वह जमानत पर छूटते ही फिर यही हरकत शुरू कर देता है। स्थानीय पुलिस भी कई बार उसे ऐसे ही प्रकरण में गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। घमापुर पुलिस ने मंगलवार को आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

