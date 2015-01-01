पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:जबलपुर छावनी परिषद के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी गए हड़ताल पर, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी पर दर्ज एफआईआर का कर रहे विरोध

जबलपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छावनी परिषद कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन और शिकायत सौंपते
  • एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपा, कर्मचारियों ने झूठी शिकायतें करने का लगाया आरोप
  • 2013 में तोड़े गए अतिक्रमण के बाद से आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता करता है झूठी शिकायतें

जबलपुर छावनी परिषद (कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड) के पांच हजार अधिकारी-कर्मचारी सोमवार को हड़ताल पर चले गए। हड़ताल के चलते पूरे क्षेत्र में आवश्यक सेवाएं प्रभावित हो गईं। पानी से लेकर सफाई की व्यवस्था ठप कर दी गई। क्षेत्र निवासी आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता मौसम लाल पासी ने शनिवार को कैंट थाने में छावनी परिषद के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी अभय सिंह परिहार के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। इसी के विरोध में कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल कर दिया। सभी कर्मचारियों ने छावनी परिषद सहित एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद से पड़ा है पीछे
छावनी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मोदीबाड़ा निवासी मौसम लाल पासी आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता है। शनिवार रात को स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी अभयजीत सिंह परिहार के खिलाफ उसने शासकीय वाहन से टक्कर मारने और जातिगत रूप से अपमानित करने का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया था। वहीं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने उसके खिलाफ शासकीय कार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। मौसम लाल पासी ने 2013 में मोदीबाड़ा में रोड किनारे अतिक्रमण किया था। इसे छावनी परिषद ने अतिक्रमण विरोधी कार्रवाई करते हुए हटा दिया था। आरोप है कि तब से वह छावनी परिषद कार्यालय के कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों के खिलाफ झूठी शिकायतें करता रहता है। उसने छावनी परिषद कार्यालय में पदस्थ सैकड़ों कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों के खिलाफ आरटीआई लगा रखी है।

टीचर पत्नी भी नहीं पढ़ाती
हड़ताल पर गए अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने छावनी परिषद को ज्ञापन सौंपकर आरोप लगाया कि मौसम लाल पासी की पत्नी नमिता बहेलिया परिषद द्वारा संचालित स्कूल में सहायक शिक्षक हैं। उसकी जिस स्कूल में भी ड्यूटी लगती है, वो समय पर उपस्थित नहीं होती। शिक्षण कार्य में भी रुचि नहीं लेती हैं। सुपरवाइजर स्टाफ द्वारा आपत्ति करने पर वह स्कूल में ही पति को बुला लेती हैं। फिर दोनों एससी-एसटी एक्ट में फंसाने की धमकी देते हैं। वहीं मौसम लाल पासी का आरोप है कि उसके द्वारा लगाए गए आरटीआई के चलते अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने उसे और उसकी पत्नी को टार्गेट पर रखा है।

एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपते छावनी परिषद के कर्मचारी
एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपते छावनी परिषद के कर्मचारी

एसपी को भी ज्ञापन सौंपा
हड़ताल पर गए अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने दोपहर 12 बजे एसपी कार्यालय पहुंच कर ज्ञापन सौंपा। मांग की कि मोदीवाड़ा निवासी मौसम लाल पासी द्वारा दर्ज कराई गई झूठी एफआईआर को खारिज किया जाए। उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई हो। वह आरटीआई और एससी-एसटी एक्ट में फंसाने की धमकी देते हुए बेवजह विवाद और कमीशन की मांग करता है। एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच का आश्वासन दिया है।

छावनी परिषद की महिला कर्मी हड़ताल में शामिल होकर विरोध करते
छावनी परिषद की महिला कर्मी हड़ताल में शामिल होकर विरोध करते

