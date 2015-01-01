पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Jabalpur Farmers Came To The Conference To Give A Memorandum To The CM, Spent Three Hours In The Gorakhpur Police Station, Then Released.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आप नेताओं को पुलिस ने दबोचा:जबलपुर किसान सम्मेलन में CM को ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे थे, तीन घंटे गोरखपुर थाने में कैद रहे, फिर छोड़े गए

जबलपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आप नेता मुकेश जायसाल को गिरफ्तार करती पुलिस।
  • शहडोल में 23 बच्चों की मौत और प्रदेश की बदहाल स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को लेकर पहुंचे थे ज्ञापन देने

प्रदेश की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की बदहाली को लेकर सीएम को ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने कार्यक्रम स्थल के बाहर ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने आप नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर गोरखपुर थाने भिजवा दिया। सीएम के जाने के बाद सभी को छोड़ा गया। आप नेताओं का दावा है कि वे शहडोल में हुई 23 बच्चों की मौत और प्रदेश की बदहाल स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को लेकर सीएम से मिलने पहुंचे थे। आप नेता मेडिकल और जिला अस्पतालों में प्रशासक को जिम्मेदारी देने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

गोरखपुर थाने में हिरासत के दौरान आप नेता।
गोरखपुर थाने में हिरासत के दौरान आप नेता।

बदहाल स्वास्थ सेवाओं को लेकर पहुंचे थे ज्ञापन देने

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के किसान सम्मेलन में आगमन को लेकर आप नेता के ज्ञापन देने की भनक पुलिस को पहले ही लग चुकी थी। जैसे ही, आप के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री डॉक्टर मुकेश जायसवाल सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी डीएन जैन कॉलेज के पास पहुंचे। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सभी को गोरखपुर थाने भिजवा दिया गया। शाम पांच बजे सभी को छोड़ा गया। आप नेता मुकेश जायसवाल ने बताया कि प्रदेश की बदहाल स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को लेकर ही सीएम से मिलने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन उनकी पुलिस ने मिलने नहीं दिया।

इस तरह दबोच कर ले गई पुलिस।
इस तरह दबोच कर ले गई पुलिस।

सीएम से यह मांग करने पहुंचे थे

  • मध्य प्रदेश में चिकित्सा आयोग का गठन किया जाए।
  • मध्य प्रदेश के मेडिकल कॉलेज में आईएसएस की नियुक्ति जाए।
  • जिला चिकित्सालय में एसडीएम नियुक्त किया जाए।

लगातार लापरवाही से हो रही नवजात बच्चों की मौत

शहडोल में 23 नवजात बच्चों की मौत कहीं न कहीं लापरवाही का नतीजा है। सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज में भी इसी तरह की लापरवाही सामने आ चुकी है। मेडिकल में डीन पद पर वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक ही बैठता है, जबकि उसका प्रशासनिक अनुभव नहीं होता। वह चाहकर भी चिकित्सक या कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाता। ऐसे में मेडिकल के डीन और जिला अस्पतालों में आईएएस और एसडीएम स्तर के अधिकारियों को डीन व प्रबंधक बनाया जाए। जिले में चिकित्सा सुधार समिति और आयोग का गठन किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसंत राम सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में खुदकुशी की, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- यह जुल्म के खिलाफ आवाज - पानीपत - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें