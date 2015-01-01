पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:जबलपुर में सुबह से ही आसमान में छाए बादल, हुई हल्की बूंदा-बांदी, धुंध भी छाई

जबलपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस तरह शुक्रवार की सुबह जबलपुर में छाई रही धुंध
  • मौसम विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी, अगले 12 घंटे में हो सकती है हल्की बारिश
  • जम्मू कश्मीर के ऊपर सक्रिय है पश्चिमी विक्षोभ

जम्मू कश्मीर के ऊपर समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी की ऊंचाई पर सक्रिय पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते जबलपुर संभाग में सुबह से ही बादल छाए हुए हैं। सुबह हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। इस दौरान तीन से चार किमी प्रति घंटे की दक्षिण-पूर्वी हवाएं भी चली। मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी जारी की है कि अगले 12 घंटे में संभाग के जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। जबलपुर में सुबह से धुंध छाई हुई है। सिवनी, कटनी, नरसिंहपुर, मंडला, सीधी, छिंदवाड़ा, सतना, उमरिया, शहडोल, दमोह में भी बारिश होने की संभावना बनी हुई है।

जबलपुर में शुक्रवार सुबह का माैसम
जबलपुर में शुक्रवार सुबह का माैसम

बादल के चलते अधिकतम तापमान में भी वृद्धि देखी जा रही है। शुक्रवार को तापमान 30.5 रहेगा, जो पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में दो डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक है। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 20 रहेगा। यह भी पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में छह डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक है। गुरुवार रात में जबलपुर जिले के सिहोरा क्षेत्र व कटनी में तेज हवाओं के साथ हल्की बारिश हुई। इसका असर शुक्रवार को भी बना हुआ है। पूरे संभाग में बादल छाए हुए हैं। सबसे न्यूनतम तापमान मंडला में 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ है। पिछले 24 घंटे में जिले में 001.2 मिमी वर्षा दर्ज की गई।

पिछले 24 घंटे में इस तरह हुई बारिश रिकॉर्ड
मलाजखंड28.8 मिमी
जबलपुर1.2 मिमी
मंडला7.0 मिमी
बैतुल8.2 मिमी
सिवनी3.4 मिमी
छिंदवाड़ा0.5 मिमी
सीधी2.4 मिमी
सिवनी3.2 मिमी
दमोह7.0 मिमी
उमरिया5.6 मिमी

अरब सागर में निम्न दाब क्षेत्र हुआ विकसित
भोपाल राडार मौसम विभाग के वेदप्रकाश सिंह ने बताया कि वर्तमान में दक्षिणी अरब सागर में अवस्थित चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण के प्रभाव में निम्न दाब क्षेत्र विकसित हो चुका है, जिससे होकर एक ट्रफ लाइन कोमरीन सागर तक गुजर रही है। वहीं पश्चिमी विक्षोभ एक चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण के रूप में जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऊपर समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी की ऊंचाई पर सक्रिय है। एक अन्य ट्रफ लाइन सिक्किम से लेकर दक्षिण-पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश तक गुजर रही है। 22 नवंबर के आसपास अगले पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के पश्चिमी हिमालय क्षेत्र को प्रभावित करने की संभावना बनी हुई है। इसके बाद मौसम में बदलाव होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें