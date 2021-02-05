पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छह मार्च को आएंगे राष्ट्रपति:जबलपुर जुडिशल एकेडमी के दीक्षांत परेड में होंगे शामिल, जा सकते हैं भेड़ाघाट की संगमर वादियों का दीदार करने

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद छह मार्च को आएंगे जबलपुर। - Dainik Bhaskar
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद छह मार्च को आएंगे जबलपुर।
  • राष्ट्रपति के आगमन को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन तैयारियों में जुटा
  • पंचवटी रेस्ट हाउस में बैठक कर कलेक्टर ने बिंदुवार की समीक्षा, मानस भवन में होगा मुख्य आयोजन

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद छह मार्च को जबलपुर आएंगे। वे यहां जुडिशल एकेडमी के दीक्षांत परेड में शामिल होंगे। मानस भवन में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर तैयारियां चल रही हैं। राष्ट्रपति आगमन के दौरान भेड़ाघाट के सौंदर्य को भी देखने जा सकते हैं। इसे देखते हुए वहां भी तैयारियां की जा रही है।
भेड़ाघाट में आगमन को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू
जानकारी के अनुसार राष्ट्रपति के प्रस्तावित प्रवास को देखते हुए भेड़ाघाट में तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा के मुताबिक भेड़ाघाट स्थित पंचवटी के रेस्ट हाउस से लेकर जल प्रपात, मप्र टूरिज्म व पीडब्लयूडी विश्राम गृह को अपडेट किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही जलपान गृह और वहां के लिफ्ट को शीघ्र चालू कर दिया जाएगा।
पंचवटी में कर सकते हैं नौका विहार
राष्ट्रपति पंचवटी में नौका विहार कर सकते हैं। इसे देखते हुए नाविक, मोटर बोट एम्बुलेंस, फायर ब्रिगेड, मेडिकल टीम, रूट प्लान, सुरक्षा और स्वच्छता को लेकर काम चल रहा है। भेड़ाघाट के धुंआधार जलप्रपात क्षेत्र की रेलिंग से लेकर अन्य जरूरी सुविधओं पर काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

