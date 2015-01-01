पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्वत से हाथ हुए 'लाल':आरईएस एसडीओ ने पांच लाख बिल भुगतान के लिए मांगे 1.25 लाख रुपए, जबलपुर लाेकायुक्त ने 50 हजार घूस लेते दबोचा

जबलपुर6 मिनट पहले
अलग कुर्सी पर बैठा आरोपी एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर।
  • कटनी में पकड़ा, अधिकारी के जबलपुर स्थित घर पर भी सर्चिंग

जबलपुर लोकायुक्त ने सोमवार को कटनी आरईएस विभाग में एसडीओ को 50 हजार रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों दबोचा है। पांच लाख के बिल भुगतान के एवज में एसडीओ ने कुल 1.25 लाख रुपए की डिमांड की थी। पहली किश्त के तौर पर 50 रुपए लेकर बुलाया था। लोकायुक्त ने उसके जबलपुर स्थित घर की सर्चिंग की। उसके घर से अकूत संपत्ति मिलने की बात कही जा रही है।

मगरधा गांव में नए तालाब निर्माण का अटका था बिल
डीएसपी लोकायुक्त जेपी वर्मा ने बताया कि संजय नगर कटनी निवासी रवि कुमार मिश्रा आरईएस में ठेकेदार हैं। उसने मगरधा गांव में नए तालाब का निर्माण कराया था। तालाब निर्माण के एवज में पांच लाख रुपए का बिल बना था। बिलों के भुगतान के लिए ग्रामीण यांत्रिकी सेवा (आरईएस) कटनी में पदस्थ एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर (61) अटका रहे थे। भुगतान के एवज में वे 1.25 लाख रुपए मांग रहे थे।

19 नवंबर को लोकायुक्त में शिकायत
पीड़ित ठेकेदार रवि कुमार मिश्रा ने मामले में 19 नवंबर को जबलपुर लोकायुक्त में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। एसपी अनिल विश्वकर्मा ने दोनों की बातचीत को ट्रैप कराया। इसके बाद डीएसपी जेपी वर्मा, निरीक्षक स्वप्निल दास गुप्ता और अन्य को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। एसडीओ ने पहली किश्त के तौर पर 50 हजार रुपए लेकर रवि को बुलाया था। टीम ने आरोपी को दबोचने के लिए रवि कुमार को विशेष रसायन से रंगे 50 हजार रुपए के नोट देकर उसे फंसाने की योजना बनाई।

कटनी रोड पर दबोचा
एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर ने ठेकेदार रवि को पैसे लेकर कटनी में मिर्जापुर बायपास रोड स्थित गोलू रेस्टोरेंट में बुलाया था। अंदर पैसे लेकर उसने जींस के पेंट में रख लिया। रेस्टोरेंट के बाहर ही टीम खड़ी थी। जैसे ही, एसडीओ बाहर आया, टीम ने उसे दबोच लिया। उसके हाथ धुलवाए, जो लाल हो गए। फिर उसकी जेब से रिश्वत में लिए गए 50 हजार रुपए जब्त किए। लोकायुक्त ने उसका जींस भी जब्त कर लिया।

आय से अधिक संपत्ति का भी अंदेशा
एसडीओ का रिटायरमेंट में महज एक वर्ष बचा है। टीम ने रिश्वत की रकम जब्त करने की सूचना एसपी को दी। इसके बाद डीएसपी दिलीप झरबड़े की अगुवाई में दूसरी टीम ने एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर के जबलपुर में लमती सप्तऋषि नगर विजय नगर स्थित घर पर सर्चिंग की कार्रवाई की। उसके घर की जांच में आय से अधिक संपत्ति होने की बात सामने आई है। एसपी अनिल विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि सर्चिंग के बाद ही खुलासा कर पाएंगे।

