पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस ने सिखाया सबक:जबलपुर में एसआई को कार से कुचलने की कोशिश करने वाला ड्राइवर गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने जुलूस निकाला

जबलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जबलपुर में एसआई को कार से कुचलने की कोशिश करने वाले ड्राइवर को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तारी के बार पुलिस ने आरोपी का कुछ इस तरह जुलूस निकाला।

एसआई को कार से कुचलने की कोशिश करने वाले ड्राइवर को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मंगलवार को गिरफ्तारी के बाद शाम 4.30 बजे थाने से कोर्ट तक उसका जुलूस निकाला गया। इसके बाद उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी की कार जब्त करके मामले में हत्या की कोशिश की धारा भी लगा दी है।

टीआई कैंट विजय तिवारी ने बताया कि कार एमपी-17 सीए 5040 उपेंद्र नाम के व्यक्ति पर है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के आधार पर पुलिस पहुंची तो पता चला कि उसने कार प्रेमनगर मदनमहल निवासी जसप्रीत उर्फ जॉली को बेच दी है। आरटीओ में पेपर ट्रांसफर की प्रक्रिया लम्बित है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी के घर दबिश देकर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी गौर स्थित एक होटल में काम करता है।

रविवार की थी घटना

जसप्रीत कार लेकर रविवार की रात एक बजे टीआई क्रॉसिंग के पास रॉन्ग साइड से घुसा था। वहां ड्यूटी पर मुस्तैद एसआई गौरीशंकर यादव ने उसे रोकने का प्रयास किया। जसप्रीत ने कार की रफ्तार बढ़ा कर कुचलने की कोशिश की। पुलिस से पहले आर्मी में ब्लैक कैट कमांडो रह चुके एसआई यादव उछलकर कार की बोनट पर चढ़ गए। बावजूद उसने कार नहीं रोकी। 200 मीटर दूर अचानक ब्रेक मारकर एसआई को गिराकर फरार हो गया था। ये पूरी वारदात वहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई थी। हादसे में एसआई के हाथ में चोट आई है और उसकी वर्दी फट गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें