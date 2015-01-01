पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्यारे गिरफ्तार:भतीजे की रंजिश में चाचा की हत्या करने वाले दो आरोपियों को जबलपुर पुलिस ने 15वें दिन दबोचा, तीन-तीन हजार था इनाम

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
हत्या के प्रकरण का खुलासा करते हुए सीएसपी दीपक मिश्रा
  • लार्डगंज पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, दोनों आरोपी गए जेल
  • पांच नवंबर की देर रात धारदार हथियार से वार कर की थी हत्या

भतीजे की रंजिश में चाचा की हत्या करने वाले दो बदमाशों को लार्डगंज पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। हत्या की वारदात के 15वें दिन गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने हत्या में प्रयुक्त बाइक, चाकू व तलवार जब्त किए। दो आरोपी अब भी फरार हैं। पांच नवंबर को हुई हत्या की वारदात के बाद से फरार चारों आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी पर एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने तीन-तीन हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया था।
शराब पीने के दौरान हुई थी हत्या
सीएसपी कोतवाली दीपक मिश्रा ने शुक्रवार को मामले का खुलासा किया। बताया कि पांच नवम्बर की रात 11.30 बजे सोहन बेग (40) की हत्या कर दी गई थी। ये हत्या उखरी चौकी से महज 100 मीटर की दूरी पर हुई थी। उजारपुरवा निवासी सोहन दोस्त सोनू के साथ दिनेश अग्रवाल के निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में शराब पीने गया था। तभी दो बाइक से उजारपुरवा निवासी अभिषेक शर्मा, अन्नू चौधरी, शुभम खुच्चड़ और रित्तू गांजा पहुंचे। चारों ने तलवार, चाकू से वार कर सोहन को मरणासन्न कर दिया था। देर रात सोहन ने मेडिकल में दम तोड़ दिया था।

हत्या में प्रयुक्त तलवार व चाकू जब्त
एक वर्ष पहले की रंजिश में की थी हत्या
मामले में सोहन के बड़े भाई अशोक बेन ने लार्डगंज की यादव कॉलोनी चौकी में हत्या का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया था। शिकायत में बताया था कि एक वर्ष पहले आरोपियों का बेटे पियूष और उसके दोस्तों से विवाद हुआ था। सोहन ने भतीजे पियूष का पक्ष लिया था। इसी बात से चारों उससे रंजिश रखते थे। हत्या के बाद से ही चारों फरार थे। शुक्रवार की सुबह मुखबिर से पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि प्रिंस मिराज होटल के पास अभिषेक शर्मा व अजय चौधरी खड़े हैं। पुलिस ने दबिश देकर दोनों को दबोच लिया।
बाइक और हत्या में प्रयुक्त तलवार-चाकू जब्त
सीएसपी दीपक मिश्रा ने बताया कि गिरफ्त में आए दोनों आरोपियों ने बताया कि ग्रीन सिटी माढ़ोताल निवासी शुभम खुच्चड़ और उजारपुरवा निवासी रितिक अहिरवार उर्फ रित्तू गांजा के साथ मिलकर हत्या की थी। दोनों की निशानदेही पर घटना में प्रयुक्त बाइक, तलवार व एक चाकू जब्त किया। दोनों को पुलिस ने कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से दोनों को जेल भेज दिया गया।

