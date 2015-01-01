पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस नेता पर कसा शिकंजा:जबलपुर पुलिस ने तीन दिन की रिमांड बढ़वाई, एक कार्बाइन सहित अन्य हथियारों का और मिला सुराग

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए गजेंद्र सोनकर की फाइल फोटो
  • नरसिंहपुर के भाईलाल पटेल से हथियारों का जखीरा खरीदना बताया
  • शहर के सभी टीआई व सीएसपी आरोपियों से करेंगे राउंड वार पूछताछ

मप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व सचिव भान तलैया निवासी गजेंद्र सोनकर और उसके भाई सोनू सोनकर की रिमांड अवधि तीन दिन कोर्ट ने बढ़ा दी है। हनुमानताल पुलिस ने कांग्रेस नेता के घर से जब्त हथियारों के बावत पूछताछ करने कोर्ट से तीन दिन की रिमांड ली थी। मंगलवार को रिमांड अवधि समाप्त होने के बाद दोनों को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां पुलिस ने तीन दिन की और रिमांड मांगी। कोर्ट ने स्वीकार करते हुए कांग्रेस नेता की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी। पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो पूछताछ में एक कार्बाइन सहित कुछ और असलहों के बारे में पता चला है।
भाईलाल पटेल की तलाश में पुलिस
कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर से जब्त अवैध असलहों के बारे में उसने नरसिंहपुर निवासी भाईलाल पटेल का नाम लिया है। जुआ फड़ में भी भाईलाल पटेल आया था, लेकिन पुलिस की दबिश के दौरान भागने में सफल रहा था। भाईलाल पटेल के बारे में चर्चित है कि वह जब भी जुआ फड़ में आता था, तो 10 से 15 लाख रुपए लेकर बैठता था। उसके साथ गोटेगांव से अन्य जुआरी भी लग्जरी वाहन से आते थे। अवैध हथियारों में उसका नाम सामने आने के बाद अब पुलिस उसे भी आरोपी बनाने की तैयारी में है।

कांग्रेस नेता के घर से जब्त हथियार की जानकारी देते हुए एसपी की फाइल फोटो
कांग्रेस नेता के घर से जब्त हथियार की जानकारी देते हुए एसपी की फाइल फोटो

आरोपों के चलते बदले गए जांच अधिकारी
भान तलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता के घर जुआ फड़ की कार्रवाई एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने स्पेशल टीम भेजकर कराई थी। स्थानीय हनुमानताल थाना और संभाग के अन्य थाने को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगने दिया था। फड़ पर कार्रवाई के बाद वहां की पुलिस को बुलाया गया था। हालांकि हथियारों की जब्ती और गिरफ्तारी के बाद मामले की विवेचना हनुमानताल पुलिस ही कर रही थी। तीन दिन की रिमांड में कुछ उगलवा नहीं पाने और दूसरे तरह के आरोप लगने के बाद एसपी ने जांच अधिकारी बदल दिया। अब मामले की जांच रांझी टीआई आरके मालवीय करेंगे।
संपत्ति का पता लगा रही पुलिस
कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर, उसके भाई सोनू और पिता नाटी बाबू सोनकर की संपत्तियों का पता लगाया जा रहा है। इस परिवार के नाम की करोड़ों की संपत्ति का पता चला है। क्रेशर प्लांट से लेकर माइनिंग की खदानें, भोपाल और मुम्बई में बंगले से लेकर दुबई में निवेश की बातें सामने आयी है। शहर में बिलपुरा व अमखेरा में प्लाटिंग करने का भी मामला सामने आया है। उसकी संपत्तियों की जानकारी जुटायी जा रही है। उसके भान तलैया स्थित बंगले के बारे में भी राजस्व विभाग और निगम से जानकारी मांगी गई है।

ये है पूरा मामला
6 नवंबर की आधी रात एसपी की स्पेशल-35 टीम ने भान तलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर में संचालित जुआ फड़ पर दबिश दी थी। मौके से 41 जुआरियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। जुआरियों से 7.41 लाख रुपए जब्त हुए थे। कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू, उसके भाई सोनू की तलाशी के साथ घर की सर्चिंग में एक पेटी मिली थी। इस दौरान दो कार्बाइन सहित बंदूक, रायफल, पिस्टल, रिवाल्वर, एयर गन, 19 मैग्जीन, विभिन्न बोर के 1478 कारतूस और जंगली जानवर के दो सींग जब्त किए गए थे। मैनेजर रजनीश वर्मा के घर से रिवॉल्वर व कारतूस जब्त हुआ था। रजनीश वर्मा अब भी फरार है।

