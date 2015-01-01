पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खोया मोबाइल मिला तो छलकी खुशी:जबलपुर पुलिस ने 82 मोबाइल ढूंढ कर लौटाए, लोगों ने एसपी को बोला हैप्पी दीवाली

जबलपुर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसपी के साथ मोबाइल मिलने की खुशी प्रदर्शित करते हुए
  • 11 लाख रुपए बरामद मोबाइलों की कीमत
  • 33 लाख के मोबाइल जनवरी से अब तक पुलिस ने ढूंढा

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में मंगलवार को गुम हुए 82 मोबाइल पाकर लोगों के चेहरे खुशी से खिल गए। मोबाइल के साथ कोई एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा के साथ सेल्फी ले रहा था, तो कोई इसे दिवाली गिफ्ट बता थैंक्यू बोल रहा था। एसपी के मुताबिक 11 लाख रुपए कीमत के मोबाइल सायबर सेल की टीम ने तलाश कर लोगों को लौटाए हैं। जनवरी से अब तक सायबर सेल की टीम 33 लाख रुपए कीमत के कुल 360 गुम मोबाइल ढूंढ चुकी है।

महिला को गुम मोबाइल लौटाते हुए एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा।
महिला को गुम मोबाइल लौटाते हुए एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा।

एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने बताया कि मोबाइल गुम होने पर आवेदक को थाने में शिकायत देनी होती है। उसकी छाया प्रति को मोबाइल बिल की कॉपी के साथ सायबर सेल में जमा करना होता है। लोगों की सुविधा के लिए हेल्पलाइन व्हाट्सएप नम्बर 7587616100 भी जारी किया गया है। इस पर भी लोग उक्त जानकारी भेज सकते हैं। इसके अलावा cybercelljabalpur@gmail.com पर भी लोग गुम मोबाइल की जानकारी भेज सकते हैं।

मोबाइल वापसी का चौथा चरण
सायबर सेल ने जनवरी से अब तक चार चरण में लोगों के मोबाइल तलाश कर चुकी है। पहले चरण में 122, दूसरे में 100, तीसरे में 56 मोबाइल तलाशा था। इस बार 82 गुम मोबाइल ढूंढा है। इस तरह जनवरी से अब तक कुल 360 मोबाइल 43 लाख रुपए कीमत की पुलिस तलाश कर लोगों को लौटा चुकी है।

एटीएम फ्रॉड के 6.80 लाख रुपए वापस कराया
एएसपी क्राइम गोपाल खांडेल ने बताया कि सायबर सेल जनवरी से अब तक एटीएम और पेटीएम फ्रॉड के 6.80 लाख रुपए वापस करा चुकी है। एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने मोबाइल ढूंढने में विशेष प्रयास करने वाले सायबर सेल के एसआई नीरज सिंह नेगी, राजेश शर्मा, राजा मिश्रा, आदित्य परस्ते, दुर्गेश दुबे, चंद्रिका, सौरभ शुक्ला आदि की टीम को पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां-जहां मोदी पहुंचे उनमें से 58% सीटों पर NDA आगे, जहां राहुल गए उनमें 70% पर महागठबंधन पीछे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें