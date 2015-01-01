पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग दादू के कायल हुए जबलपुर एसपी, कार्यालय बुलाकर किया सम्मानित

जबलपुर40 मिनट पहले
बुजुर्ग दादू को एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने कार्यालय बुलाकर किया सम्मानित
  • पुलिस की सांसें अटकाने वाली 12 वर्षीय बालिका को सकुशल पहुंचाने का मिला इनाम
  • अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में एसपी ने बढ़ाया सम्मान तो छलक पड़े आंसू

लकदक कुर्ता। कंधे पर साल। हाथों में श्रीफल और एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा के हाथों मिले सम्मान ने 65 वर्षीय दादू को ऐसी खुशी दी कि उनके आंसू छलक पड़े। उनके उम्र के तजुर्बे और सूझबूझ ने 12 वर्षीय बालिका को गलत हाथों में पडऩे से बचा लिया था। इस बालिका की तलाश में एसपी सहित जिले का पूरा अमला सड़क पर उतर गया था। पूरा शहर छान मारने के बावजूद बालिका नहीं मिली थी। आदित्य लाम्बा प्रकरण में भद पिटवा चुकी पुलिस की सांसें अटकी हुई थी। 36 घंटे बाद बुजुर्ग दादू बालिका को लेकर संजीवनी नगर थाने पहुंचे तो पुलिस ने राहत ली थी। इसी सराहनीय कार्य के बदले में ये सम्मान था।
भेड़ाघाट रोड पर मिली थी रोते हुए
मदनमहल निवासी 65 वर्षीय दादू गौड़ कबाड़ खरीदने-बेचने का काम करते हैं। बेहद गरीब दादू में मानवीय संवेदना अमीरों से भी बढ़कर निकला। एक नवम्बर को वह भेड़ाघाट से कबाड़ खरीद कर रिक्शा लेकर लौट रहे थे। सहजपुर के पास उन्हें 12 वर्षीय बालिका पैदल रोते हुए मिली। उसे देख कर दादू को दया आ गई। बालिका से पूछा तो उसने कुछ नहीं बताया। फिर उसे सांत्वना देकर अपने साथ घर ले गए। वहां भी बालिका ने कुछ नहीं बताया। अगले दिन उसे लेकर पहले मदनमहल और फिर संजीवनी नगर थाने ले गए थे।
इधर, बालिका को लेकर पूरा पुलिस महकमा परेशान था
संजीवनी नगर क्षेत्र से ही आदित्य लांबा की फिरौती के लिए अपहरण और फिर हत्या कर दी गई थी। एक नवम्बर की रात में कुंगवा निवासी 12 वर्षीय बालिका के गायब होने की खबर ने पुलिस को सकते में ला दिया था। अपहरण का प्रकरण दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश में पूरे शहर की पुलिस को लगा दिया गया था। खुद एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा देर रात तक संजीवनी नगर थाने में कैम्प किए रहे।
फुफेरी बहनें करती थीं प्रताडि़त
बालिका ने पुलिस को पूछताछ में बताया था कि उसकी मां ने दूसरी शादी की है। वह मां और सौतेले पिता के साथ कुंगवा में बुआ के घर पर रहती है। जहां उसकी फुफेरी बहनें उससे घर का काम कराती थीं। सफाई को लेकर हुए विवाद में वह गुस्से में घर से निकल गई थी। उसकी मां बंगले में खाना बनाने तो सौतेला पिता पेंट पुट्टी का काम करने सुबह नौ बजे ही निकल गए थे।
एसपी ने प्रशंसा पत्र भी दिया
इसी नेक काम का सोमवार को एसपी कार्यालय में सम्मान था। एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने दादू गौड़ को कार्यालय में बुला एएसपी गोपाल खांडेल, सीएसपी अधारताल अशोक तिवारी, टीआई भूमेश्वरी चौहान और अन्य स्टाफ की मौजूदगी में सम्मान पत्र देकर हौसला बढ़ाया।

