न्याय:जबलपुर की विशेष कोर्ट ने नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ के आरोपी को सुनाई तीन साल की सजा, टिप्पणी में कहा शर्मनाक है ये हरकत

जबलपुर27 मिनट पहले
जिला कोर्ट भवन
  • 6 हजार रुपए का अर्थदंड भी लगाया
  • धारा 354 भादंवि और पॉक्सो एक्ट में सुनाई सजा

नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ शर्मनाक हरकत है। ऐसे आरोपी को छोड़ा नहीं जा सकता। जबलपुर की विशेष कोर्ट ने इस तल्ख टिप्पणी के साथ नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ और पॉक्सो एक्ट के आरोपी को दोषी करार दिया। आरोपी को तीन साल की सजा और 6 हजार रुपए का अर्थदंड लगाया। आरोपी के खिलाफ नाबालिग ने 4 वर्ष पहले हनुमानताल थाने में उक्त प्रकरण दर्ज कराया था।
7 लोगों की हुई गवाही
अतिरिक्त जिला लोक अभियोजन अधिकारी स्मृति लता बरकड़े ने नाबालिग की ओर से पक्ष रखा। कुल 7 लोगों की गवाही कराई। उनके तर्कों से सहमत होते हुए विशेष न्यायाधीश (पॉक्सो) जबलपुर की कोर्ट ने आरोपी नीरज मराठा को दोषी करार दिया। हनुमानताल में दर्ज अपराध क्रमांक 434/16 अंतर्गत धारा 354 भादंवि एवं धारा 8, 11(5),12 पॉक्सो एक्ट में तीन वर्ष का सश्रम कारावास और 6 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड से दंडित किया। अर्थदंड की पूरी राशि उसी के माध्यम से जमा कराना होगा।
ये था प्रकरण
जिला लोक अभियोजन कार्यालय की जमुना प्रसाद धुर्वे ने कोर्ट में बताया कि नाबालिग ने हनुमानताल में 2016 में प्रकरण दर्ज कराया था। उस समय वह सातवीं में पढ़ती थी। तब नाबालिग को स्कूल आते-जाते नीरज मराठा पीछा कर परेशान करता था। 21 जून, 2016 को नाबालिग राशन की दुकान से घर लौट रही थी। रास्ते में नीरज ने उसका हाथ पकड़ कर पुलिया की ओर खींच ले गया। चीखने पर मुंह दबाकर उसके साथ मारपीट की।
किशोरी की चीख सुनकर मदद को दौड़े लोग
शोर सुनकर शिल्लू सहित दो लोग पहुंचे। तब नीरज वहां से किशोरी को जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए भागा। इस मामले में नाबालिग की शिकायत पर हनुमानताल पुलिस ने धारा 354 ,354ए, 354 डी, 323, 506 भादवि एवं धारा 8, 11(5),12 पॉक्सो एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज किया था। मामले की विवेचना के बाद विशेष पॉक्सो कोर्ट में चालान प्रस्तुत किया था।

